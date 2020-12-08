COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Congress to pass additional COVID-19 relief measures.
DeWine, in a statement released Monday, said he was grateful for the measures already passed but more was needed to support the economy.
“I strongly urge Congress to pass a much-needed bipartisan COVID 19 relief package before leaving Washington for the holiday recess,” he said. “We are grateful in Ohio for the significant federal assistance provided to date, but more relief is desperately needed to support the ongoing state and local government response to this pandemic and to help our citizens, businesses, health care providers, essential workers, and schools as we face the public health and a challenges that remain.”
DeWine said the virus is still a threat while vaccine trials are underway and rollout of a vaccine is on the horizon.
“The COVID-19 vaccine trials have demonstrated promising results,” DeWine said. “However, until we reach community immunity, the virus remains a great health and economic threat. In Ohio, we are seeing record-high cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
DeWine said many of the vital CARES Act programs have run out and even more will expire before the end of the year.
“Ohio’s workers, families, small businesses and industries, health care professionals, schools and children are struggling,” he said. “Additional substantial aid is essential. Continued investment will not only allow us to dampen the economic fallout in Ohio and slow a potential recession in the coming years, but ultimately, it will also help our citizens to return to normal when the pandemic ends.”
“I remain grateful for the ongoing state, local, and federal partnership in the face of the pandemic,” he added. “Continued support from Congress is essential to keep the Ohio economy open and protect the lives and livelihoods of all Ohioans.”