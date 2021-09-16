CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Noon Rotary held their Sept. 16 meeting with Governor Mike DeWine as their special guest speaker.
With the Pumpkin Show quickly approaching and the reputation of the pumpkin food in the county, pumpkin donuts were on the mind of Gov. DeWine and his family.
"Fran and I's daughter, when we told her we were coming to Pickaway County, told us, 'bring back some pumpkin donuts.'"
Rotary Member Dannie Fouts then introduced Gov. DeWine with a touching story of a get together years ago with Gov. DeWine and his wife, Fran. The governor then spoke about his journey of leading the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are challenges being governor during a pandemic, but there are also challenges running a school, a hospital and being a sheriff," DeWine mentioned. "We just deal with it."
Gov. DeWine said he has run into some challenges throughout the pandemic, including masks shortages, education ignorance and business hardships.
"We've made tough decisions, but we have also done quite well," he mentioned.
"We thought, early on, we'd have to spend the rainy day fund. I am happy to say we have not spent one penny. It is still there because there will be some crisis sometime."
Along with not spending the rainy-day fund, DeWine reported that the state has also been able to cut taxes.
"We were also able to cut your income taxes, business taxes and individual taxes by $2 billion," he said.
Although, he also mentioned that one of the biggest challenges now is finding people to work.
"We have everything going for us, but when I talk to businesses everyday, the number one thing they want to know is, 'Do you have people? Do you have expertise? Do you have what it takes for my company to succeed?'"
Business success, according to Gov. DeWine, comes from fixing another issue...education.
"One of our main focuses everyday is education. Not just K-12, not just two- or four-year colleges, but the education of even those 40 trying to get a new skill," he said.
"We need to educate our workforce, our young people and our children."
Gov. DeWine then introduced his wife to speak more about education, especially early-on education with the use of libraries.
"The Imagination Library is something special," she explained. "It is partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and it gives a free book in the mail every month to children from the day they are born to when they are five years old; that totals 60 books."
According to Fran, this program helps kids grow their minds because statistically, children's brains are 80 percent grown by the time they are three.
"If we get these kids ready for school, so they have a successful school experience, it is so important for their futures," she added.
"Your local library is doing this as an affiliate for the community."
Despite all the challenges and hardships this pandemic has brought upon everyone, DeWine stayed optimistic.
"I am very optimistic about the future of Ohio," he said.
"We, frankly, have so many things going for us, like location. Location is important and Pickaway County is positioned well and is vitally important."
The location is known all around for the Pumpkin Show, and from the location of Circleville Presbyterian Church, Gov. DeWine and his wife left, heading back to Green County with some pumpkin donuts.