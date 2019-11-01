CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council’s Safety Committee will meet to review budget requests of fire, emergency medical services, and police on Monday (Nov. 4) at 7 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers on the second floor. The safety committee is chaired by Council Member Tom Spring and includes members Michelle Blanton and Julie Strawser.
The purpose of the meeting is to review capital requests, and to better understand the operations of the departments in terms of their funding and accounting, Spring noted.
Monies for police, fire and emergency medical services are scattered in various funds. The Finance Committee will meet later in the month to take up the matter of appropriations for the new fiscal year beginning Jan. 1. Also on the agenda are updates on staffing and delivery of safety services. The Safety Committee could make recommendations, if any, to the Finance Committee and/or council.
The amounts requested come under the backdrop of 2020 revenue figures that reflect existing levies. Voters on Tuesday will decide an income tax levy proposing to raise an additional $1.2 million for safety forces.
Notable, with comparisons to 2019 appropriations, requests for 2020 include:
• An overall 24 percent increase in requests in the Police Department, compared to 2019 appropriations.
• An overall seven percent increase in proposed spending in the Fire Department.
• The city’s capital improvement fund 306 does not have a lot of money, and most major purchases appear to be coming from operational funds. Notable among those latter requests are continuation of a $290,000 lease technology contract for maintaining emergency dispatching. Coupled with other dispatching-related contracts, services and labor, requests appear to be in the $800,000 to $900,000 range. The county has proposed providing such services for $240,720 in 2020.
“The figures I have received seem to indicate about $119,000 in estimated revenue in the Capital Improvement Fund 306, and that overall requests for funds exceeds estimated revenue in that fund, the General Fund, and the Safety Forces Income Tax Fund 212,” Spring commented.
The meeting on Monday is open to the public.
The Board of Directors of the City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at 133 S Court St., 3rd Floor City Hall, Circleville. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the regular business affairs of the Board and to consider or act upon any other business that may properly come before the Board