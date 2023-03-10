COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has awarded funding to help a dozen local law enforcement agencies prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.
Twelve local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $1.3 million in grants as part of the 12th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will receive $231,054 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime and to hire an additional deputy.
DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the grant program in 2021 to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.
To date, DeWine has awarded approximately $80 million to 170 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program.
“This grant program has been a tremendous success," DeWine said. "Every local law enforcement agency that applied for funding to support a qualifying violent crime reduction initiative has now received a grant award. Although we'll never know how many crimes will be prevented by these initiatives, we do know that our communities are safer thanks to the local law enforcement officers who are implementing these anti-violence strategies."
