COLUMBUS — This week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., updated Ohioans about the state of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio.
“The spread of the Delta variant has dramatically accelerated since I last spoke 10 days ago. We are at the high level of cases since last February,” Governor DeWine said Tuesday.
“Today, 3,235 positive COVID-19 cases were reported. To put that into context, there have been three days in the last week with more than 3,000 newly reported cases. Prior to the past week, there hasn’t been a single day with over 3,000 newly reported cases since February.”
While vaccinations across the state continue, for children ages 12 to 17 years old, only 35 percent of them are currently vaccinated. In Pickaway County, 23,345 people, approximately 39.94 percent, are currently fully vaccinated. Approximately, 9.2 percent of people aged 0-19 are vaccinated in Pickaway County.
“The best way to make sure that your child can stay in school and not have his or her classes interrupted is for that child to be vaccinated. If that child cannot be vaccinated, then best way to ensure a good school year is for that child to wear a mask in class,” added Governor DeWine.
Dewine said school officials making decisions about their district’s mask policy should refer to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Health and Prevention Guidance for Ohio K-12 Schools released earlier this summer.
“Delta isn’t just a danger to adults. While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.
“And, indeed, our children’s hospitals continue to see tragic cases of previously healthy children struck down by this virus and now requiring intensive medical care.
And, of course, when either children or adults become sick from COVID-19, they can spread it to others who may then suffer severe health outcomes, or even death. The bottom line is that COVID-19 is a very bad virus, even for our children. Without question, vaccinations are the best protection one can have from COVID-19.”
When it comes to requirements for the COVID-19 vaccination, the Ohio House of Representatives has a bill in committee that would limit businesses, schools and health care providers, as examples, from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine since it’s not one of the vaccines listed in the Ohio Revised Code.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is in opposition to that proposed legislation.
“It’s time for lawmakers to stop trying to dictate workplace policies that interfere with the ability of employers to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and others who enter places of business,” Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers said.
“Businesses continue to do the best they can in responding to the many challenges and consequences of the COVID crisis. They don’t need to be micro-managed by the government telling them how to best run their business.”
The Ohio Chamber opposes H.B. 248 because the bill conflicts with Ohio’s at-will employment laws, which allow employers to dismiss an employee for any reason, without warning.
The Ohio Chamber’s mission is to act as the voice of business in Ohio, which includes advocating for free enterprise and the rights of business owners across the state. The Chamber believes that H.B. 248 directly counteracts these goals by infringing upon employers’ rights.
“It’s ironic that, since the beginning of the pandemic, many of the same lawmakers who have been pushing back against what they see as government overreach are the ones now calling for more government controls on business,” Stivers said.
“No legislator can claim to be pro-business and, at the same time, support efforts to restrict an employer’s ability to manage their workplace free from government interference. The Ohio Chamber is simply asking for them to be consistent.”