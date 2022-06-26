Check this out!

Congrats goes to Aubrey Clark who sold this Grand Champion Steer for $5,000 during Saturday's auction at the Pickaway County Fair. 

Steer's buyers were the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Central Ohio Fabrication LLC, and Precision Fab Maintenance.  

On a related note, posted below are the results from OSU Extension-Pickaway County about the various categories ranging from horses to rabbits to goats and more at the fair. As we get more results for other categories from the fair, we'll post them.  

Jr. Fair Horse Show

Halter

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Sierra Burriss

3rd – Patience Murphy

4th – Samuel Jones

5th – Mya Campbell

6th – Ella Foster

7th – McKenna Lopez

8th – Gracie McComas

9th - Rylee Gannon

10th – Adeline Sherron

Showmanship 14-18

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd – Sierra Burriss

3rd – Audrey Pancake

4th – Karianna Brown

5th – Jadalyn Danberry

6th – Alexandria Horton

7th – Ava Waters

8th – Astaria Roberts

9th – Ella Foster

10th – Kassidy Leasure

Showmanship 9-13

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Kaiah Rojas

3rd – Sadie Reay

4th – Gracie McComas

5th – Megan Hinze

6th – Carolyn Yarnell

7th – Emma Edwards

8th – Corinne Embrey

9th – Alexis Kovach

10th – Skylar Lopez

Equine Royalty King/Queen Horsemanship

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Karianna Brown

3rd – Audrey Pancake

4th –Hannah Milner

5th – Rylee Gannon

Walk Trot

1st – Kassidy Leasure

2nd – Alexandria Horton

3rd – Addison Stevens

4th – Emily Stevens

Pony Western Pleasure

1st – Skylar Lopez

2nd – Corinne Embrey

3rd – Brianna Varney

4th – Emma Edwards

Western Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st – Sierra Burriss

2nd – Astaria Roberts

3rd – Carlee Reed

Western Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st – Carolyn Yarnell

2nd – Kaiah Rojas

3rd – Alexis Kovach

4th – Jaelyn O’Bryan

Walk Trot Western Horsemanship

1st – Alivia Waters

2nd – Kassidy Leasure

3rd – Addison Stevens

Western Horsemanship 14-18

1st – Sierra Burriss

2nd – Audrey Pancake

3rd – Rylee Gannon

4th – Ava Waters

5th – Hannah Milner

6th – Tanner Schmitt

7th – Carlee Reed

8th – Alexandria Pontius

9th – Natalie Yates

10th – Astaria Roberts

Western Horsemanship 9-13

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Kaiah Rojas

4th – Alexis Kovach

5th – Emma Edwards

6th – McKenna Lopez

7th – Corinne Embrey

8th - Megan Hinze

9th – Kylie Shoemaker

10th – Jaelyn O’Bryan

Pony English Pleasure

1st – Skylar Lopez

2nd – Rylee Gannon

3rd – Audrey Pancake

4th – Brianna Varney

5th – Emma Edwards

6th – Corinne Embrey

7th – Megan Hinze

Walk Trot English Pleasure

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Addison Stevens

3rd – Kassidy Leasure

English Pleasure Horse 14-18

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd – Alexandria Pontius

3rd – Alexandria Horton

4th – Astaria Roberts

5th – Patience Murphy

English Pleasure Horse 9-13

1st – Alexis Kovach

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Adeline Sherron

4th – MacKenna Lopez

5th - Brianna Varney

6th – Gracyn Speakman

Walk Trot English Equitation

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Kassidy Leasure

3rd – Addison Stevens

English Equitation 14-18

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd – Rylee Gannon

3rd – Alexandria Horton

4th – Natalie Yates

5th – Patience Murphy

6th – Alexandria Pontius

7th – Astaria Roberts

8th – Audrey Pancake

English Equitation 9-13

1st – Adeline Sherron

2nd – Corinne Embrey

3rd – Alexis Kovach

4th – Carolyn Yarnell

5th – Megan Hinze

6th – Emma Edwards

7th – Sadie Reay

8th – MacKenna Lopez

9th – Gracyn Speakman

10th – Kylie Shoemaker

Ranch Pleasure

1st – Ava Waters

2nd – Hannah Milner

3rd – Tanner Schmitt

4th – Courtney Melton

5th – Audrey Pancake

6th – Garrett Speakman

7th – Rylee Gannon

8th – Mya Campbell

9th – Natalie Yates

10th – MacKenna Lopez

Reining

1st – Sadie Reay

2nd – Ava Waters

3rd – Mya Campbell

4th – Courtney Melton

5th – Tanner Schmitt

6th – Garrett Speakman

7th – MacKenna Lopez

8th – Rylee Gannon

9th – Alexandria Pontius

Versatility

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd – Alexandria Pontius

3rd – Audrey Pancake

4th – Carolyn Yarnell

5th – Sadie Reay

6th – Natalie Yates

7th – Emma Edwards

8th – Skylar Lopez

Gaited Pleasure

1st – Hailey Graham

2nd – Mya Campbell

3rd – Kassidy Leasure

4th – Brianna Varney

Gaited English Pleasure

1st – Mya Campbell

2nd – Kassidy Leasure

3rd – Brianna Varney

4th – Hailey Graham

Lead Line

1st – Megan Hinze

2nd – Ella Foster

3rd – Gracie McComas

4th – Kassidy Leasure

5th – Ava Waters

6th – Jaelyn O’Bryan

Production

1st – Hailey Graham

Musical Freestyle

1st – Rylee Gannon

2nd –Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Courtney Melton

4th – Skylar Lopez

5th – Mya Campbell

6th – Kylie Shoemaker

7th – Megan Hinze

8th – Alexis Kovach

9th – Jaelyn O’Bryan

10th – Audrey Pancake

Mini Halter

1st – Jadalyn Danberry

2nd – Courtney Melton

3rd – Corinne Embrey

4th – Addison Stevens

5th – Hailey Graham

6th – Wyatt Woods

Mini Horse Jumping

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Corinne Embrey

3rd – Hailey Graham

Barrels Walk Trot

1st – Addison Stevens

2nd – Emily Stevens

Barrels 14 - 18

1st – Mya Campbell

2nd – Tanner Schmitt

3rd – Rylee Gannon

4th – Patience Murphy

5th – Natalie Yates

6th – Karianna Brown

7th – Kassidy Leasure

8th – Audrey Pancake

Barrels 9 - 13

1st – Kaiah Rojas

2nd –Sadie Reay

3rd – Carolyn Yarnell

4th – Kylie Shoemaker

5th – Emma Edwards

6th – Skylar Lopez

7th – Mackenna Lopez

Cones and Barrels 14 - 18

1st – Mya Campbell

2nd – Patience Murphy

3rd – Rylee Gannon

4th – Audrey Pancake

5th – Samuel Jones

Cones and Barrels 9 - 13

1st – Sadie Reay

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Emma Edwards

4th – Skylar Lopez

Poles 14 - 18

1st – Rylee Gannon

2nd – Mya Campbell

3rd – Patience Murphy

4th – Audrey Pancake

5th – Karianna Brown

6th – Ava Waters

Poles 9 - 13

1st – Carolyn Yarnell

2nd –Kylie Shoemaker

3rd – Megan Hinze

4th – Brianna Varney

5th – MacKenna Lopez

6th - Emma Edwards

7th – Corrine Embrey

8th – Alexis Kovach

9th – Skylar Lopez

Stakes Walk Trot

1st – Addison Stevens

2nd – Alivia Waters

Stakes Race 14 - 18

1st – Mya Campbell

2nd – Rylee Gannon

3rd – Patience Murphy

4th – Natalie Yates

5th – Audrey Pancake

6th – Ava Waters

Stakes Race 9 - 13

1st – Sadie Reay

2nd – Adeline Sherron

3rd – Brianna Varney

4th – Carolyn Yarnell

5th – Kylie Shoemaker

6th –Skylar Lopez

7th – Megan Hinze

8th – Alexis Kovach

9th – Emma Edwards

10th – Corrine Embrey

Trail

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Patience Murphy

3rd – Sierra Burriss

4th – Tanner Schmitt

5th – Alexis Kovach

6th – Alexandria Pontius

7th – Sadie Reay

8th – Adeline Sherron

9th – Hailey Graham

10th – Brianna Varney

Trail in Hand

1st – Courtney Melton

2nd – Jadalyn Danberry

3rd – Audrey Pancake

4th – Hannah Milner

5th – Hailey Graham

6th – Corrine Embrey

7th – Megan Hinze

8th – Brianna Varney

9th – Wyatt Woods

10th – Emily Stevens

Hunter Hack 14 - 18

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Hannah Milner

3rd – Rylee Gannon

4th – Alexandria Pontius

Hunter Hack 9 – 13

1st – Corrine Embrey

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Alexis Kovach

4th – Skylar Lopez

5th – Megan Hinze

6th – Sadie Reay

7th – Emma Edwards

8th – Brianna Varney

Novice Hunter (Cross Rails)

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd – Rylee Gannon

3rd – Alexis Kovach

4th – Carolyn Yarnell

5th – Aubrey Pancake

6th – Alexandria Horton

7th – Corrine Embrey

8th – Patience Murphy

9th – Megan Hinze

10th – Skylar Lopez

Novice Hunter Seat Equitation (Cross Rails)

1st – Hannah Milner

2nd –Alexandria Horton

3rd – Corinne Embrey

4th – Carolyn Yarnell

5th – Patience Murphy

6th – Rylee Gannon

7th – Audrey Pancake

8th – Skylar Lopez

9th – Alexis Kovach

10th – Emma Edwards

Hunter 2’

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Alexandria Pontius

4th – Adeline Sherron

Equitation 2’

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Alexandria Pontius

3rd – Carolyn Yarnell

4th – Adeline Sherron

Low Working Hunter 2’3”

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Adeline Sherron

4th – Alexandria Pontius

Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”

1st – Alexandria Horton

2nd – Carolyn Yarnell

3rd – Alexandria Pontius

4th – Adeline Sherron

2022 Jr. Fair Breeding Rabbit Show

American

Junior Class (3-6 months of age)

1st Place – Danielle Elder

2nd Place – Keira Yarhouse

3rd Place – Alexandria Pontius

4th Place – Alexandria Pontius

5th Place – Keira Yarhouse

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed– Keira Yarhouse

2nd Place – Keira Yarhouse

Californian

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Addisyn Russell

2nd Place – Addisyn Russell

3rd Place – Savannah Reft

4th Place – Kathryn Reynard

5th Place – Abigail Eitel

Dutch

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Samantha Mayhugh

2nd Place – Bailey Reid

3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place – Rylee Nicholson

Dwarf Hotot

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Keira Yarhouse

2nd Place – Davion Moran

3rd Place – Danielle Elder

4th Place – Samuel Campbell

5th Place – Sydney McMahon

English Lop

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Derek Yarnell

English Spot

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Kathryn Reynard

Flemish Giant

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Samantha Mayhugh

French Lop

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Case Calder

Havana

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Savannah Reft

Holland Lop

Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)

1st Place – Peyton McLaughlin

2nd Place – Jocelyn McLaughlin

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best in Breed– Jaylyn Wippel

Jersey Wooly

Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Sylvia Mayhugh

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

2nd Place – Sylvia Mayhugh

Lionhead

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Makayla Lange

2nd Place – Kassidy Lange

3rd Place – Kiera Scott

4th Place – Kiera Scott

Mini Lop

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Kaelynn Walls

2nd Place – Kaelynn Walls

3rd Place – Lane Musselman

Mini Rex

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Davion Moran

2nd Place – Davion Moran

3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place – Sylvia Mayhugh

5th Place - Sylvia Mayhugh

Netherland Dwarf

Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)

1st Place – Lilly Moyer

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Brooke Brown

2nd Place – Lilly Moyer

New Zealand

Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)

1st Place – Makayla Lange

2nd Place – Makayla Lange

3rd Place – Kiera Scott

4th Place – Kiera Scott

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Hannah Gooley

2nd Place – Blake Elster

3rd Place – Brooke Elster

4th Place – Derek Yarnell

5th Place – Addisyn Russell

Polish

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Kaitlyn Ball

Rex

Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)

1st Place – Savannah Reft

2nd Place – Savannah Reft

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Savannah Reft

2nd Place – Savannah Reft

3rd Place – Savannah Reft

4th Place – Savannah Reft

5th Place – Case Calder

Rhinelander

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Ava Moyer

Thrianta

Senior Class (over 6 months of age)

1st Place & Best of Breed – Kiera Scott

Best of 4 Class – Brooke Brown (Netherland Dwarf)

– Cloverleaf Saddle & Spurs

Best of 6 Class – Addisyn Russell (Californian)

– Madison Livewires

Best of Breeding Show – Addisyn Russell (Californian)

- Madison Livewires

Market Rabbits

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Ava Waters – Walnut Wonder Workers (Tag # 117)

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Ella Sims – Country Clovers (Tag # 402)

3rd Place Overall: Laney Schmidt – Walnut Porkers (Tag # 141)

4th Place Overall: Alexis Patterson – Saltcreek Livestock (Tag # 204)

5th Place Overall: Lucas Sims – Country Clovers (Tag # 405)

Class 1

1st Place – Claire Bower

2nd Place – Zoey Proctor

3rd Place – Ava Moyer

4th Place – Jase Thompson

5th Place – Morgan Reisinger

6th Place – Rylynne Proctor

7th Place – Mazie McKenzie

8th Place – Brooklyn Carter

9th Place – Halle Kinne

10th Place – Juliet Kinne

Class 2

1st Place – Aiden Snyder

2nd Place – Olivia Snyder

3rd Place – Lilly Moyer

4th Place – Michael York

5th Place – Ava Moyer

6th Place – Zoey Proctor

7th Place – Naomi Kinne

8th Place – Landon Drum

9th Place – Rylynne Proctor

10th Place – Mavric Radcliff

Class 3

1st Place – Samuel McKenzie

2nd Place – Claire Bower

3rd Place – Lyndsey Daum

4th Place – Rylee Starner

5th Place – Charlie Proctor

6th Place – Drace Johnson

7th Place – Elijah Wagner

8th Place – Laina Welch

9th Place – Lukus Mitchell

10th Place – Maddilynn Harrison

Class 4

1st Place – Dalani Johnson

2nd Place – Kenzington Younkin

3rd Place – Erin Vincent

4th Place – Sylvia Mayhugh

5th Place – Adelyn Smith

6th Place – Emma Champlin

7th Place – Emma Champlin

8th Place – Annie Little

9th Place – Hayden Smithberger

10th Place – Corbyn Van Dine

Class 5

1st Place – Blayton Reid

2nd Place – Kennedy Younkin

3rd Place – Carson Eberhard

4th Place – Hayden Smithberger

5th Place – Kenzington Younkin

6th Place – Brady Neff

7th Place – Jerzy Cline

8th Place – Alison Stewart

9th Place – Kiannah Ingram

10th Place – Jacob Cross

Class 6

1st Place – Kenadi Crye

2nd Place – Makayla Lange

3rd Place – Aaron Elder

4th Place – Ruby Rawlins

5th Place – Carson Eberhard

6th Place – Danika Smith

7th Place – Hannah Daniels

8th Place – Blake Hines

9th Place – Clara Wilson

10th Place – Taylor Stewart

Class 7

1st Place – Holly Bartholow

2nd Place – Peter Ratliff

3rd Place – Addisyn Siders

4th Place – Austin Eitel

5th Place – Kiera Champlin

6th Place – Mazie McKenzie

7th Place – McKyla Mathews

8th Place – Joshua Elder

9th Place – Maddilynn Harrison

10th Place – Adalyn Brisker

Class 8

1st Place – Taylor Stewart

2nd Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley

3rd Place – Jocelyn McLaughlin

4th Place – Austin Booth

5th Place – Cody Carter

6th Place – Kali Holzschuh

7th Place – Kasey Hawley

8th Place – Kenadi Crye

9th Place – Abigail Baker

10th Place – Kiera Champlin

Class 9

1st Place – Ella Colburn

2nd Place – Blake Elster

3rd Place – Brianna Stebelton

4th Place – Alivia Waters

5th Place – Mark Wilson

6th Place – Shea Caplinger

7th Place – Lindsey Fisher

8th Place – Peter Ratliff

9th Place – Allison Remick

10th Place – Hannah Daniels

Class 10

1st Place – Haleigh Bartholow

2nd Place – Dylan Neff

3rd Place – Drace Johnson

4th Place – Cooper Eberhard

5th Place – Elijah Wagner

6th Place – Lyndsey Daum

7th Place – Cali Good

8th Place – Maggie Wilson

9th Place – Reina Elder

10th Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley

Class 11

1st Place – Ellen Hill

2nd Place – Austin Holbrook

3rd Place – Mya McKinney

4th Place – Bentley Barnum

5th Place – Quincy Lowery

6th Place – Alayna McKinney

7th Place – Anelyn Rings

8th Place – Peyton McLaughlin

9th Place – Laydin Carroll

10th Place – Ninneveh Rue

Class 12

1st Place – Danika Smith

2nd Place – Brice Notestone

3rd Place – Brooklynn Carter

4th Place – Blake Elster

5th Place – Raegan Haning

6th Place – Madison Burriss

7th Place – Maria Siers

8th Place – Amelia Fisher

9th Place – Olivia Barnes

10th Place – Austin Eitel

Class 13

1st Place – Holly Bartholow

2nd Place – Kylee Robinson

3rd Place – Audrey Keefner

4th Place – Arly Kisner

5th Place – Aubree Holbrook

6th Place – Elleigh Smith

7th Place – Riley Frey

8th Place – Kasey Hawley

9th Place – Alexis Crosby

10th Place – Lillian Sykes

Class 14

1st Place – Jackson Colburn

2nd Place – Lauren Hodges

3rd Place – Elleigh Smith

4th Place – Harper Shonkwiler

5th Place – Case Calder

6th Place – Brice Notestone

7th Place – Brilynn Marcum

8th Place – Chloe Crum

9th Place – Alexandria Pontius

10th Place – Mason Wolfe

Class 15

1st Place – Jackson Colburn

2nd Place – Lauren Hodges

3rd Place – Peyton McLaughlin

4th Place – Kylee Robinson

5th Place – Ava Waters

6th Place – Elle Shonkwiler

7th Place – Kate Ridley

8th Place – Maddox Arledge

9th Place – Makayla Robinson

10th Place – Tyler Cook

Class 16

1st Place – Jason Siers

2nd Place – Molly Neff

3rd Place – Brianna Stebelton

4th Place – Aleah Gilliland

5th Place – Gavin Waters

6th Place – Emily Holzschuh

7th Place – Ava Neff

8th Place – Kassidy Lange

9th Place – Danielle Elder

10th Place – Kaitlyn Ball

Class 17

1st Place – Ella Mies

2nd Place – Layla Yoe

3rd Place – Josiah Hegarty

4th Place – Hallie Frey

5th Place – Austin Holbrook

6th Place – Quincy Lowery

7th Place – Jennalyn Pence

8th Place – Kaitlyn Keefner

9th Place – Emma Wasem

10th Place – Kaitlyn Keefner

Class 18

1st Place – Sophia Graham

2nd Place – Hannah Gooley

3rd Place – Kathryn Reynard

4th Place – Paige Reynolds

5th Place – Bentley Barnum

6th Place – Clara Wilson

7th Place – Paige Baker

8th Place – Keira Yarhouse

9th Place – Davion Moran

10th Place – Kassidy Lange

Class 19

1st Place – Zane Seimer

2nd Place – Addisyn Siders

3rd Place – Dylan Neff

4th Place - Blake Hines

5th Place – Keira Yarhouse

6th Place – Raegan Haning

7th Place – Olivia Barnes

8th Place – Cole Kisner

9th Place – Cooper Eberhard

10th Place – Brooke Elster

Class 20

1st Place – Luke Sims

2nd Place – Kathryn Reynard

3rd Place – Sophie Clifton

4th Place – Chloe Crum

5th Place – Ellen Hill

6th Place – Evelyn Sykes

7th Place – Emily Holzschuh

8th Place – Elaina Stephens

9th Place – Brady Neff

10th Place – Baylee Hall

Class 21

1st Place – Luke Sims

2nd Place – Sophia Graham

3rd Place – Ryder Sykes

4th Place – Ella Sims

5th Place – Wayne Kitchen

6th Place – Grace Wolfe

7th Place – Alexis Crosby

8th Place – Harper Shonkwiler

9th Place – Evelyn Sykes

10th Place – Molly Neff

Class 22

1st Place – Ryder Sykes

2nd Place – Maddex Stiver

3rd Place – Laney Schmidt

4th Place – Alayna McKinney

5th Place – Karlie Gray

6th Place – Sam Ridley

7th Place – Makayla Lange

8th Place – Brooke Elster

9th Place – Gavin Waters

10th Place – Kerrigan Chandler

Class 23

1st Place – Ella Sims

2nd Place – Laney Schmidt

3rd Place – Abigail Hegarty

4th Place – Wayne Kitchen

5th Place – Abigail Hegarty

6th Place – Bailey Reid

7th Place – Courtney Melton

8th Place – Noah Hilgenberg

9th Place – Jason Siers

10th Place – Alexis Patterson

Class 24

1st Place – Ava Waters

2nd Place – Jacob Cross

3rd Place – Ella Miles

4th Place – Hallie Frey

5th Place – Sophie Clifton

6th Place – Courtney Melton

7th Place – Isaac Stevens

8th Place – Samuel Campbell

9th Place – Ryleigh Wolfe

10th Place – Maddox Arledge

Class 25

1st Place – Alexis Patterson

2nd Place – Sam Ridley

3rd Place – Maddex Stiver

4th Place – Savannah Reft

5th Place – Abigail Eitel

6th Place – Adalyn Brisker

7th Place – Addisyn Russell

8th Place – Cole Kisner

9th Place – Ellie Heath

10th Place – Elaina Stephens

Class 26

1st Place – Laydin Carroll

2nd Place – Alivia Waters

3rd Place – Savannah Reft

4th Place – Jace Peck

5th Place – Kinley Arledge

6th Place – Hannah Gooley

7th Place – Dalynn Jacob

8th Place – Aubree Holbrook

9th Place – Ryleigh Wolfe

10th Place – Kinley Arledge

2022 Rabbit Showmanship

Senior Showmanship – Ages 14-18

1st Place – Sylvia Mayhugh

2nd Place – Ella Colburn

3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place – Ellen Hill

5th Place – Aleah Gilliland

6th Place – Kaitlynn Ball

7th Place – Wayne Kitchen

8th Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley

9th Place – Annie Little

10th Place – Derek Yarnell

Intermediate Showmanship – Ages 11-13

1st Place – Jackson Colburn

2nd Place – Kenadi Crye

3rd Place – Noah Hilgenburg

4th Place – Danika Smith

5th Place – Carson Haning

6th Place – Ella Miles

7th Place – Brianna Stebelton

8th Place – Alayna McKinney

9th Place – Haleigh Bartholow

10th Place – Savannah Reft

Junior Showmanship – 8 years old and 3rd grade, - 10 years old

1st Place – Addisyn Russell

2nd Place – Addelynn Burgett

3rd Place – Samuel Campbell

4th Place – Ella Vanderpool

5th Place – Sophie Clifton

6th Place – Lane Musselman

7th Place – Anelyn Rings

8th Place – Holly Bartholow

9th Place – Laney Schmidt

10th Place – Kerrigan Chandler

Dog Show Results

Beginner Novice A

First Place: Patience Murphy – Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

Second Place: Kassidy Lange – Scioto Scrappin’ & More

Third Place: Ashleigh Morrison – Washington Hill Climbers

Fourth Place: Samuel Jones – Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves

Beginner Novice B

First Place: Case Calder – Washington Hill Climbers

Second Place: Molly Fountain – Washington Hill Climbers

Third Place: Kyle Yarnell – Patriotic Pioneers

Fourth Place: Kiera Scott – Scioto Scrappin’ & More

Preferred Novice

First Place: Mayson Gordon – Lucky Clovers

Second Place: Kiera Scott – Scioto Scrappin’ & More

2022 Grand Champions – Dog Show

Grand Champion – Case Calder, Washington Hill Climbers

Reserve Grand Champion – Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers

Senior Showmanship A, Ages 15-18

1st Place – Patience Murphy

2nd Place – Kassidy Lange

3rd Place – Samuel Jones

Senior Showmanship B–Ages 15-18

1st Place – Morgan Griffith

2nd Place – Kiera Scott

Intermediate Showmanship B - Ages 12 -14

1st Place – Kyle Yarnell

Dairy Goats & Meat Prod. Goats

Dairy Goats

Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3months – 1 year

1st Place – Kylee Robinson

2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year and under 2 years

1st Place – Makayla Robinson

2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year – 3 years

1st Place – Gaxson McComas

2nd Place – Marissa Purcell

Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up

1st Place – Makayla Robinson

Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months – 1 year

1st Place – Maizy Barnes

Class 6: Large Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year – under 2 years

1st Place – Kaydence Terry

Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year – 3 years

1st Place – Kylee Terry

Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Makayla Robinson – Squeaks & Squeals

Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Kylee Terry – Darby Fine & Dandy

Meat Production Goat Classes

Junior Does

Class: 1-6 months

1st Place – Addisyn Russell

2nd Place – Kate Bitler

3rd Place – Lance Thomas

4th Place – Bryan Rittinger

5th Place – Caitlyn Weber

Class: 7-12 Months

1st Place – Ella Miles

2nd Place – Kiera Scott

3rd Place – Jennalyn Pence

4th Place – Tanner Schmitt

Class: 13-18 Months

1st Place – Jack Burke

2nd Place – Tanner Schmitt

3rd Place – Kassidy Lange

4th Place – Emilea Edgington

5th Place – Addison Edgington

Junior Doe Grand Champion: Addisyn Russell – Madison Livewires

Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Kate Bitler – Walnut Porkers

Senior Does

Class: 24 Months and Older

1st Place – Brinn Tuttle

2nd Place – Olivia Arledge

3rd Place – Tanner Schmitt

Senior Doe Grand Champion: Brinn Tuttle – Washington Hill Climbers

Senior Doe Reserve Champion: Olivia Arledge – Washington Hill Climbers

Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Addisyn Russell – Madison Livewires

Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Brinn Tuttle – Washington Hill Climbers

Market Goat Show

Class One

1st Place – Spencer Kocheran

2nd Place – Taylor Cook

3rd Place – Grady Kelley

4th Place – Tyler Cook

5th Place – Kerrigan Chandler

6th Place – Braylin Ocasio

7th Place – Ehan Arnett

8th Place – Connor Ocasio

Class Two

1st Place – Laina Welch

2nd Place –Abigail Suntheimer

3rd Place –Danielle Woodrow

4th Place – Colton Edgington

5th Place – Addison Edgington

6th Place – Amelia Fisher

7th Place – Jace Towler

Class Three

1st Place – Lance Thomas

2nd Place – Makayla Fannin

3rd Place – Abigail Suntheimer

4th Place – Caitlyn Weber

5th Place – Kennedy Younkin

6th Place – Jadalynn Danberry

7th Place – Sydnie Frey

8th Place – Eli Musselman

9th Place – Piper Musselman

10th Place – Emilea Edgington

Class Four

1st Place – Lauren Cochenour

2nd Place – Jennalyn Pence

3rd Place – Emilea Edgington

4th Place – Colton Edgington

5th Place – Skylar Lopez

6th Place – Morgan Sark

7th Place – Spencer Kocheran

8th Place – Riley Frey

9th Place – Ehan Arnett

Class Five

1st Place – Jack Burke

2nd Place – Makayla Fannin

3rd Place – Colton Crosby

4th Place – Brooke Guisinger

5th Place – Skylar Lopez

6th Place – Jadalynn Danberry

7th Place – Makayla Lange

8th Place – Piper Musselman

9th Place – Aubrey Helser

Class Six

1st Place – Abigail Park

2nd Place – Lance Thomas

3rd Place – Addisyn Russell

4th Place – Mackenna Lopez

5th Place – Brooke Guisinger

6th Place – Landon Powers

7th Place – Kassidy Lange

8th Place – Levi Powers

Class Seven

1st Place – Destiny Reed

2nd Place – Bridget Hartley

3rd Place – Bryan Rittinger

4th Place – Tanner Schmitt

5th Place – Kenzington Younkin

6th Place – Ava Hines

7th Place – Kassidy Lange

8th Place – Ava Hines

9th Place – Laina Welch

10th Place – Jazmyn Carrillo

Class Eight

1st Place – Abigail Park

2nd Place – Lauren Cochenour

3rd Place – Caitlyn Weber

4th Place – Natalie Brown

5th Place – Natalie Brown

6th Place – Marlo Smith

7th Place – Allena Moore

8th Place – Hallie Frey

9th Place – Morgan Sark

10th Place – Colt Reisinger

Class Nine

1st Place – Kate Bitler

2nd Place – R.J. Weber

3rd Place – Bryson Conkel

4th Place – Alayna McKinney

5th Place – Colt Reisinger

6th Place – Marlo Smith

7th Place – Aubrey Helser

Grand Champion Market Goat – Destiny Reed – Walnut Wonder Workers

Reserve Champion Market Goat – Lance Thomas – Washington Hill Climbers

3rd Place – Abigail Park – Fair Game

4th Place – Lauren Cochenour – Walnut Wonder Workers

5th Place – Bridget Hartley – Wild Wild West

Pickaway County Born & Raised Grand Champion – Tanner Schmitt –

Jackson Livestock

Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion – Colton Crosby –

Walnut Porkers

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Sr. Showmanship

1st Place – Makayla Robinson

2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh

3rd Place – Kylee Robinson

Inter. Showmanship

1st Place – Maizy Barnes

Jr. Showmanship

1st Place – Gaxson McComas

