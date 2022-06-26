Check this out!
Congrats goes to Aubrey Clark who sold this Grand Champion Steer for $5,000 during Saturday's auction at the Pickaway County Fair.
Steer's buyers were the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Central Ohio Fabrication LLC, and Precision Fab Maintenance.
On a related note, posted below are the results from OSU Extension-Pickaway County about the various categories ranging from horses to rabbits to goats and more at the fair. As we get more results for other categories from the fair, we'll post them.
Jr. Fair Horse Show
Halter
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Sierra Burriss
3rd – Patience Murphy
4th – Samuel Jones
5th – Mya Campbell
6th – Ella Foster
7th – McKenna Lopez
8th – Gracie McComas
9th - Rylee Gannon
10th – Adeline Sherron
Showmanship 14-18
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd – Sierra Burriss
3rd – Audrey Pancake
4th – Karianna Brown
5th – Jadalyn Danberry
6th – Alexandria Horton
7th – Ava Waters
8th – Astaria Roberts
9th – Ella Foster
10th – Kassidy Leasure
Showmanship 9-13
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Kaiah Rojas
3rd – Sadie Reay
4th – Gracie McComas
5th – Megan Hinze
6th – Carolyn Yarnell
7th – Emma Edwards
8th – Corinne Embrey
9th – Alexis Kovach
10th – Skylar Lopez
Equine Royalty King/Queen Horsemanship
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Karianna Brown
3rd – Audrey Pancake
4th –Hannah Milner
5th – Rylee Gannon
Walk Trot
1st – Kassidy Leasure
2nd – Alexandria Horton
3rd – Addison Stevens
4th – Emily Stevens
Pony Western Pleasure
1st – Skylar Lopez
2nd – Corinne Embrey
3rd – Brianna Varney
4th – Emma Edwards
Western Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st – Sierra Burriss
2nd – Astaria Roberts
3rd – Carlee Reed
Western Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st – Carolyn Yarnell
2nd – Kaiah Rojas
3rd – Alexis Kovach
4th – Jaelyn O’Bryan
Walk Trot Western Horsemanship
1st – Alivia Waters
2nd – Kassidy Leasure
3rd – Addison Stevens
Western Horsemanship 14-18
1st – Sierra Burriss
2nd – Audrey Pancake
3rd – Rylee Gannon
4th – Ava Waters
5th – Hannah Milner
6th – Tanner Schmitt
7th – Carlee Reed
8th – Alexandria Pontius
9th – Natalie Yates
10th – Astaria Roberts
Western Horsemanship 9-13
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Kaiah Rojas
4th – Alexis Kovach
5th – Emma Edwards
6th – McKenna Lopez
7th – Corinne Embrey
8th - Megan Hinze
9th – Kylie Shoemaker
10th – Jaelyn O’Bryan
Pony English Pleasure
1st – Skylar Lopez
2nd – Rylee Gannon
3rd – Audrey Pancake
4th – Brianna Varney
5th – Emma Edwards
6th – Corinne Embrey
7th – Megan Hinze
Walk Trot English Pleasure
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Addison Stevens
3rd – Kassidy Leasure
English Pleasure Horse 14-18
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd – Alexandria Pontius
3rd – Alexandria Horton
4th – Astaria Roberts
5th – Patience Murphy
English Pleasure Horse 9-13
1st – Alexis Kovach
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Adeline Sherron
4th – MacKenna Lopez
5th - Brianna Varney
6th – Gracyn Speakman
Walk Trot English Equitation
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Kassidy Leasure
3rd – Addison Stevens
English Equitation 14-18
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd – Rylee Gannon
3rd – Alexandria Horton
4th – Natalie Yates
5th – Patience Murphy
6th – Alexandria Pontius
7th – Astaria Roberts
8th – Audrey Pancake
English Equitation 9-13
1st – Adeline Sherron
2nd – Corinne Embrey
3rd – Alexis Kovach
4th – Carolyn Yarnell
5th – Megan Hinze
6th – Emma Edwards
7th – Sadie Reay
8th – MacKenna Lopez
9th – Gracyn Speakman
10th – Kylie Shoemaker
Ranch Pleasure
1st – Ava Waters
2nd – Hannah Milner
3rd – Tanner Schmitt
4th – Courtney Melton
5th – Audrey Pancake
6th – Garrett Speakman
7th – Rylee Gannon
8th – Mya Campbell
9th – Natalie Yates
10th – MacKenna Lopez
Reining
1st – Sadie Reay
2nd – Ava Waters
3rd – Mya Campbell
4th – Courtney Melton
5th – Tanner Schmitt
6th – Garrett Speakman
7th – MacKenna Lopez
8th – Rylee Gannon
9th – Alexandria Pontius
Versatility
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd – Alexandria Pontius
3rd – Audrey Pancake
4th – Carolyn Yarnell
5th – Sadie Reay
6th – Natalie Yates
7th – Emma Edwards
8th – Skylar Lopez
Gaited Pleasure
1st – Hailey Graham
2nd – Mya Campbell
3rd – Kassidy Leasure
4th – Brianna Varney
Gaited English Pleasure
1st – Mya Campbell
2nd – Kassidy Leasure
3rd – Brianna Varney
4th – Hailey Graham
Lead Line
1st – Megan Hinze
2nd – Ella Foster
3rd – Gracie McComas
4th – Kassidy Leasure
5th – Ava Waters
6th – Jaelyn O’Bryan
Production
1st – Hailey Graham
Musical Freestyle
1st – Rylee Gannon
2nd –Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Courtney Melton
4th – Skylar Lopez
5th – Mya Campbell
6th – Kylie Shoemaker
7th – Megan Hinze
8th – Alexis Kovach
9th – Jaelyn O’Bryan
10th – Audrey Pancake
Mini Halter
1st – Jadalyn Danberry
2nd – Courtney Melton
3rd – Corinne Embrey
4th – Addison Stevens
5th – Hailey Graham
6th – Wyatt Woods
Mini Horse Jumping
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Corinne Embrey
3rd – Hailey Graham
Barrels Walk Trot
1st – Addison Stevens
2nd – Emily Stevens
Barrels 14 - 18
1st – Mya Campbell
2nd – Tanner Schmitt
3rd – Rylee Gannon
4th – Patience Murphy
5th – Natalie Yates
6th – Karianna Brown
7th – Kassidy Leasure
8th – Audrey Pancake
Barrels 9 - 13
1st – Kaiah Rojas
2nd –Sadie Reay
3rd – Carolyn Yarnell
4th – Kylie Shoemaker
5th – Emma Edwards
6th – Skylar Lopez
7th – Mackenna Lopez
Cones and Barrels 14 - 18
1st – Mya Campbell
2nd – Patience Murphy
3rd – Rylee Gannon
4th – Audrey Pancake
5th – Samuel Jones
Cones and Barrels 9 - 13
1st – Sadie Reay
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Emma Edwards
4th – Skylar Lopez
Poles 14 - 18
1st – Rylee Gannon
2nd – Mya Campbell
3rd – Patience Murphy
4th – Audrey Pancake
5th – Karianna Brown
6th – Ava Waters
Poles 9 - 13
1st – Carolyn Yarnell
2nd –Kylie Shoemaker
3rd – Megan Hinze
4th – Brianna Varney
5th – MacKenna Lopez
6th - Emma Edwards
7th – Corrine Embrey
8th – Alexis Kovach
9th – Skylar Lopez
Stakes Walk Trot
1st – Addison Stevens
2nd – Alivia Waters
Stakes Race 14 - 18
1st – Mya Campbell
2nd – Rylee Gannon
3rd – Patience Murphy
4th – Natalie Yates
5th – Audrey Pancake
6th – Ava Waters
Stakes Race 9 - 13
1st – Sadie Reay
2nd – Adeline Sherron
3rd – Brianna Varney
4th – Carolyn Yarnell
5th – Kylie Shoemaker
6th –Skylar Lopez
7th – Megan Hinze
8th – Alexis Kovach
9th – Emma Edwards
10th – Corrine Embrey
Trail
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Patience Murphy
3rd – Sierra Burriss
4th – Tanner Schmitt
5th – Alexis Kovach
6th – Alexandria Pontius
7th – Sadie Reay
8th – Adeline Sherron
9th – Hailey Graham
10th – Brianna Varney
Trail in Hand
1st – Courtney Melton
2nd – Jadalyn Danberry
3rd – Audrey Pancake
4th – Hannah Milner
5th – Hailey Graham
6th – Corrine Embrey
7th – Megan Hinze
8th – Brianna Varney
9th – Wyatt Woods
10th – Emily Stevens
Hunter Hack 14 - 18
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Hannah Milner
3rd – Rylee Gannon
4th – Alexandria Pontius
Hunter Hack 9 – 13
1st – Corrine Embrey
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Alexis Kovach
4th – Skylar Lopez
5th – Megan Hinze
6th – Sadie Reay
7th – Emma Edwards
8th – Brianna Varney
Novice Hunter (Cross Rails)
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd – Rylee Gannon
3rd – Alexis Kovach
4th – Carolyn Yarnell
5th – Aubrey Pancake
6th – Alexandria Horton
7th – Corrine Embrey
8th – Patience Murphy
9th – Megan Hinze
10th – Skylar Lopez
Novice Hunter Seat Equitation (Cross Rails)
1st – Hannah Milner
2nd –Alexandria Horton
3rd – Corinne Embrey
4th – Carolyn Yarnell
5th – Patience Murphy
6th – Rylee Gannon
7th – Audrey Pancake
8th – Skylar Lopez
9th – Alexis Kovach
10th – Emma Edwards
Hunter 2’
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Alexandria Pontius
4th – Adeline Sherron
Equitation 2’
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Alexandria Pontius
3rd – Carolyn Yarnell
4th – Adeline Sherron
Low Working Hunter 2’3”
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Adeline Sherron
4th – Alexandria Pontius
Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation 2’3”
1st – Alexandria Horton
2nd – Carolyn Yarnell
3rd – Alexandria Pontius
4th – Adeline Sherron
2022 Jr. Fair Breeding Rabbit Show
American
Junior Class (3-6 months of age)
1st Place – Danielle Elder
2nd Place – Keira Yarhouse
3rd Place – Alexandria Pontius
4th Place – Alexandria Pontius
5th Place – Keira Yarhouse
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed– Keira Yarhouse
2nd Place – Keira Yarhouse
Californian
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Addisyn Russell
2nd Place – Addisyn Russell
3rd Place – Savannah Reft
4th Place – Kathryn Reynard
5th Place – Abigail Eitel
Dutch
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Samantha Mayhugh
2nd Place – Bailey Reid
3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place – Rylee Nicholson
Dwarf Hotot
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Keira Yarhouse
2nd Place – Davion Moran
3rd Place – Danielle Elder
4th Place – Samuel Campbell
5th Place – Sydney McMahon
English Lop
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Derek Yarnell
English Spot
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Kathryn Reynard
Flemish Giant
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Samantha Mayhugh
French Lop
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Case Calder
Havana
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Savannah Reft
Holland Lop
Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)
1st Place – Peyton McLaughlin
2nd Place – Jocelyn McLaughlin
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best in Breed– Jaylyn Wippel
Jersey Wooly
Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Sylvia Mayhugh
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
2nd Place – Sylvia Mayhugh
Lionhead
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Makayla Lange
2nd Place – Kassidy Lange
3rd Place – Kiera Scott
4th Place – Kiera Scott
Mini Lop
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Kaelynn Walls
2nd Place – Kaelynn Walls
3rd Place – Lane Musselman
Mini Rex
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Davion Moran
2nd Place – Davion Moran
3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place – Sylvia Mayhugh
5th Place - Sylvia Mayhugh
Netherland Dwarf
Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)
1st Place – Lilly Moyer
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Brooke Brown
2nd Place – Lilly Moyer
New Zealand
Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)
1st Place – Makayla Lange
2nd Place – Makayla Lange
3rd Place – Kiera Scott
4th Place – Kiera Scott
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Hannah Gooley
2nd Place – Blake Elster
3rd Place – Brooke Elster
4th Place – Derek Yarnell
5th Place – Addisyn Russell
Polish
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Kaitlyn Ball
Rex
Junior Class (3 - 6 months of age)
1st Place – Savannah Reft
2nd Place – Savannah Reft
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Savannah Reft
2nd Place – Savannah Reft
3rd Place – Savannah Reft
4th Place – Savannah Reft
5th Place – Case Calder
Rhinelander
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Ava Moyer
Thrianta
Senior Class (over 6 months of age)
1st Place & Best of Breed – Kiera Scott
Best of 4 Class – Brooke Brown (Netherland Dwarf)
– Cloverleaf Saddle & Spurs
Best of 6 Class – Addisyn Russell (Californian)
– Madison Livewires
Best of Breeding Show – Addisyn Russell (Californian)
- Madison Livewires
Market Rabbits
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Ava Waters – Walnut Wonder Workers (Tag # 117)
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Ella Sims – Country Clovers (Tag # 402)
3rd Place Overall: Laney Schmidt – Walnut Porkers (Tag # 141)
4th Place Overall: Alexis Patterson – Saltcreek Livestock (Tag # 204)
5th Place Overall: Lucas Sims – Country Clovers (Tag # 405)
Class 1
1st Place – Claire Bower
2nd Place – Zoey Proctor
3rd Place – Ava Moyer
4th Place – Jase Thompson
5th Place – Morgan Reisinger
6th Place – Rylynne Proctor
7th Place – Mazie McKenzie
8th Place – Brooklyn Carter
9th Place – Halle Kinne
10th Place – Juliet Kinne
Class 2
1st Place – Aiden Snyder
2nd Place – Olivia Snyder
3rd Place – Lilly Moyer
4th Place – Michael York
5th Place – Ava Moyer
6th Place – Zoey Proctor
7th Place – Naomi Kinne
8th Place – Landon Drum
9th Place – Rylynne Proctor
10th Place – Mavric Radcliff
Class 3
1st Place – Samuel McKenzie
2nd Place – Claire Bower
3rd Place – Lyndsey Daum
4th Place – Rylee Starner
5th Place – Charlie Proctor
6th Place – Drace Johnson
7th Place – Elijah Wagner
8th Place – Laina Welch
9th Place – Lukus Mitchell
10th Place – Maddilynn Harrison
Class 4
1st Place – Dalani Johnson
2nd Place – Kenzington Younkin
3rd Place – Erin Vincent
4th Place – Sylvia Mayhugh
5th Place – Adelyn Smith
6th Place – Emma Champlin
7th Place – Emma Champlin
8th Place – Annie Little
9th Place – Hayden Smithberger
10th Place – Corbyn Van Dine
Class 5
1st Place – Blayton Reid
2nd Place – Kennedy Younkin
3rd Place – Carson Eberhard
4th Place – Hayden Smithberger
5th Place – Kenzington Younkin
6th Place – Brady Neff
7th Place – Jerzy Cline
8th Place – Alison Stewart
9th Place – Kiannah Ingram
10th Place – Jacob Cross
Class 6
1st Place – Kenadi Crye
2nd Place – Makayla Lange
3rd Place – Aaron Elder
4th Place – Ruby Rawlins
5th Place – Carson Eberhard
6th Place – Danika Smith
7th Place – Hannah Daniels
8th Place – Blake Hines
9th Place – Clara Wilson
10th Place – Taylor Stewart
Class 7
1st Place – Holly Bartholow
2nd Place – Peter Ratliff
3rd Place – Addisyn Siders
4th Place – Austin Eitel
5th Place – Kiera Champlin
6th Place – Mazie McKenzie
7th Place – McKyla Mathews
8th Place – Joshua Elder
9th Place – Maddilynn Harrison
10th Place – Adalyn Brisker
Class 8
1st Place – Taylor Stewart
2nd Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley
3rd Place – Jocelyn McLaughlin
4th Place – Austin Booth
5th Place – Cody Carter
6th Place – Kali Holzschuh
7th Place – Kasey Hawley
8th Place – Kenadi Crye
9th Place – Abigail Baker
10th Place – Kiera Champlin
Class 9
1st Place – Ella Colburn
2nd Place – Blake Elster
3rd Place – Brianna Stebelton
4th Place – Alivia Waters
5th Place – Mark Wilson
6th Place – Shea Caplinger
7th Place – Lindsey Fisher
8th Place – Peter Ratliff
9th Place – Allison Remick
10th Place – Hannah Daniels
Class 10
1st Place – Haleigh Bartholow
2nd Place – Dylan Neff
3rd Place – Drace Johnson
4th Place – Cooper Eberhard
5th Place – Elijah Wagner
6th Place – Lyndsey Daum
7th Place – Cali Good
8th Place – Maggie Wilson
9th Place – Reina Elder
10th Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley
Class 11
1st Place – Ellen Hill
2nd Place – Austin Holbrook
3rd Place – Mya McKinney
4th Place – Bentley Barnum
5th Place – Quincy Lowery
6th Place – Alayna McKinney
7th Place – Anelyn Rings
8th Place – Peyton McLaughlin
9th Place – Laydin Carroll
10th Place – Ninneveh Rue
Class 12
1st Place – Danika Smith
2nd Place – Brice Notestone
3rd Place – Brooklynn Carter
4th Place – Blake Elster
5th Place – Raegan Haning
6th Place – Madison Burriss
7th Place – Maria Siers
8th Place – Amelia Fisher
9th Place – Olivia Barnes
10th Place – Austin Eitel
Class 13
1st Place – Holly Bartholow
2nd Place – Kylee Robinson
3rd Place – Audrey Keefner
4th Place – Arly Kisner
5th Place – Aubree Holbrook
6th Place – Elleigh Smith
7th Place – Riley Frey
8th Place – Kasey Hawley
9th Place – Alexis Crosby
10th Place – Lillian Sykes
Class 14
1st Place – Jackson Colburn
2nd Place – Lauren Hodges
3rd Place – Elleigh Smith
4th Place – Harper Shonkwiler
5th Place – Case Calder
6th Place – Brice Notestone
7th Place – Brilynn Marcum
8th Place – Chloe Crum
9th Place – Alexandria Pontius
10th Place – Mason Wolfe
Class 15
1st Place – Jackson Colburn
2nd Place – Lauren Hodges
3rd Place – Peyton McLaughlin
4th Place – Kylee Robinson
5th Place – Ava Waters
6th Place – Elle Shonkwiler
7th Place – Kate Ridley
8th Place – Maddox Arledge
9th Place – Makayla Robinson
10th Place – Tyler Cook
Class 16
1st Place – Jason Siers
2nd Place – Molly Neff
3rd Place – Brianna Stebelton
4th Place – Aleah Gilliland
5th Place – Gavin Waters
6th Place – Emily Holzschuh
7th Place – Ava Neff
8th Place – Kassidy Lange
9th Place – Danielle Elder
10th Place – Kaitlyn Ball
Class 17
1st Place – Ella Mies
2nd Place – Layla Yoe
3rd Place – Josiah Hegarty
4th Place – Hallie Frey
5th Place – Austin Holbrook
6th Place – Quincy Lowery
7th Place – Jennalyn Pence
8th Place – Kaitlyn Keefner
9th Place – Emma Wasem
10th Place – Kaitlyn Keefner
Class 18
1st Place – Sophia Graham
2nd Place – Hannah Gooley
3rd Place – Kathryn Reynard
4th Place – Paige Reynolds
5th Place – Bentley Barnum
6th Place – Clara Wilson
7th Place – Paige Baker
8th Place – Keira Yarhouse
9th Place – Davion Moran
10th Place – Kassidy Lange
Class 19
1st Place – Zane Seimer
2nd Place – Addisyn Siders
3rd Place – Dylan Neff
4th Place - Blake Hines
5th Place – Keira Yarhouse
6th Place – Raegan Haning
7th Place – Olivia Barnes
8th Place – Cole Kisner
9th Place – Cooper Eberhard
10th Place – Brooke Elster
Class 20
1st Place – Luke Sims
2nd Place – Kathryn Reynard
3rd Place – Sophie Clifton
4th Place – Chloe Crum
5th Place – Ellen Hill
6th Place – Evelyn Sykes
7th Place – Emily Holzschuh
8th Place – Elaina Stephens
9th Place – Brady Neff
10th Place – Baylee Hall
Class 21
1st Place – Luke Sims
2nd Place – Sophia Graham
3rd Place – Ryder Sykes
4th Place – Ella Sims
5th Place – Wayne Kitchen
6th Place – Grace Wolfe
7th Place – Alexis Crosby
8th Place – Harper Shonkwiler
9th Place – Evelyn Sykes
10th Place – Molly Neff
Class 22
1st Place – Ryder Sykes
2nd Place – Maddex Stiver
3rd Place – Laney Schmidt
4th Place – Alayna McKinney
5th Place – Karlie Gray
6th Place – Sam Ridley
7th Place – Makayla Lange
8th Place – Brooke Elster
9th Place – Gavin Waters
10th Place – Kerrigan Chandler
Class 23
1st Place – Ella Sims
2nd Place – Laney Schmidt
3rd Place – Abigail Hegarty
4th Place – Wayne Kitchen
5th Place – Abigail Hegarty
6th Place – Bailey Reid
7th Place – Courtney Melton
8th Place – Noah Hilgenberg
9th Place – Jason Siers
10th Place – Alexis Patterson
Class 24
1st Place – Ava Waters
2nd Place – Jacob Cross
3rd Place – Ella Miles
4th Place – Hallie Frey
5th Place – Sophie Clifton
6th Place – Courtney Melton
7th Place – Isaac Stevens
8th Place – Samuel Campbell
9th Place – Ryleigh Wolfe
10th Place – Maddox Arledge
Class 25
1st Place – Alexis Patterson
2nd Place – Sam Ridley
3rd Place – Maddex Stiver
4th Place – Savannah Reft
5th Place – Abigail Eitel
6th Place – Adalyn Brisker
7th Place – Addisyn Russell
8th Place – Cole Kisner
9th Place – Ellie Heath
10th Place – Elaina Stephens
Class 26
1st Place – Laydin Carroll
2nd Place – Alivia Waters
3rd Place – Savannah Reft
4th Place – Jace Peck
5th Place – Kinley Arledge
6th Place – Hannah Gooley
7th Place – Dalynn Jacob
8th Place – Aubree Holbrook
9th Place – Ryleigh Wolfe
10th Place – Kinley Arledge
2022 Rabbit Showmanship
Senior Showmanship – Ages 14-18
1st Place – Sylvia Mayhugh
2nd Place – Ella Colburn
3rd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place – Ellen Hill
5th Place – Aleah Gilliland
6th Place – Kaitlynn Ball
7th Place – Wayne Kitchen
8th Place – Bridget Lynn Hartley
9th Place – Annie Little
10th Place – Derek Yarnell
Intermediate Showmanship – Ages 11-13
1st Place – Jackson Colburn
2nd Place – Kenadi Crye
3rd Place – Noah Hilgenburg
4th Place – Danika Smith
5th Place – Carson Haning
6th Place – Ella Miles
7th Place – Brianna Stebelton
8th Place – Alayna McKinney
9th Place – Haleigh Bartholow
10th Place – Savannah Reft
Junior Showmanship – 8 years old and 3rd grade, - 10 years old
1st Place – Addisyn Russell
2nd Place – Addelynn Burgett
3rd Place – Samuel Campbell
4th Place – Ella Vanderpool
5th Place – Sophie Clifton
6th Place – Lane Musselman
7th Place – Anelyn Rings
8th Place – Holly Bartholow
9th Place – Laney Schmidt
10th Place – Kerrigan Chandler
Dog Show Results
Beginner Novice A
First Place: Patience Murphy – Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
Second Place: Kassidy Lange – Scioto Scrappin’ & More
Third Place: Ashleigh Morrison – Washington Hill Climbers
Fourth Place: Samuel Jones – Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
Beginner Novice B
First Place: Case Calder – Washington Hill Climbers
Second Place: Molly Fountain – Washington Hill Climbers
Third Place: Kyle Yarnell – Patriotic Pioneers
Fourth Place: Kiera Scott – Scioto Scrappin’ & More
Preferred Novice
First Place: Mayson Gordon – Lucky Clovers
Second Place: Kiera Scott – Scioto Scrappin’ & More
2022 Grand Champions – Dog Show
Grand Champion – Case Calder, Washington Hill Climbers
Reserve Grand Champion – Molly Fountain, Washington Hill Climbers
Senior Showmanship A, Ages 15-18
1st Place – Patience Murphy
2nd Place – Kassidy Lange
3rd Place – Samuel Jones
Senior Showmanship B–Ages 15-18
1st Place – Morgan Griffith
2nd Place – Kiera Scott
Intermediate Showmanship B - Ages 12 -14
1st Place – Kyle Yarnell
Dairy Goats & Meat Prod. Goats
Dairy Goats
Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3months – 1 year
1st Place – Kylee Robinson
2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year and under 2 years
1st Place – Makayla Robinson
2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year – 3 years
1st Place – Gaxson McComas
2nd Place – Marissa Purcell
Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up
1st Place – Makayla Robinson
Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months – 1 year
1st Place – Maizy Barnes
Class 6: Large Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year – under 2 years
1st Place – Kaydence Terry
Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year – 3 years
1st Place – Kylee Terry
Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Makayla Robinson – Squeaks & Squeals
Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Kylee Terry – Darby Fine & Dandy
Meat Production Goat Classes
Junior Does
Class: 1-6 months
1st Place – Addisyn Russell
2nd Place – Kate Bitler
3rd Place – Lance Thomas
4th Place – Bryan Rittinger
5th Place – Caitlyn Weber
Class: 7-12 Months
1st Place – Ella Miles
2nd Place – Kiera Scott
3rd Place – Jennalyn Pence
4th Place – Tanner Schmitt
Class: 13-18 Months
1st Place – Jack Burke
2nd Place – Tanner Schmitt
3rd Place – Kassidy Lange
4th Place – Emilea Edgington
5th Place – Addison Edgington
Junior Doe Grand Champion: Addisyn Russell – Madison Livewires
Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Kate Bitler – Walnut Porkers
Senior Does
Class: 24 Months and Older
1st Place – Brinn Tuttle
2nd Place – Olivia Arledge
3rd Place – Tanner Schmitt
Senior Doe Grand Champion: Brinn Tuttle – Washington Hill Climbers
Senior Doe Reserve Champion: Olivia Arledge – Washington Hill Climbers
Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Addisyn Russell – Madison Livewires
Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Brinn Tuttle – Washington Hill Climbers
Market Goat Show
Class One
1st Place – Spencer Kocheran
2nd Place – Taylor Cook
3rd Place – Grady Kelley
4th Place – Tyler Cook
5th Place – Kerrigan Chandler
6th Place – Braylin Ocasio
7th Place – Ehan Arnett
8th Place – Connor Ocasio
Class Two
1st Place – Laina Welch
2nd Place –Abigail Suntheimer
3rd Place –Danielle Woodrow
4th Place – Colton Edgington
5th Place – Addison Edgington
6th Place – Amelia Fisher
7th Place – Jace Towler
Class Three
1st Place – Lance Thomas
2nd Place – Makayla Fannin
3rd Place – Abigail Suntheimer
4th Place – Caitlyn Weber
5th Place – Kennedy Younkin
6th Place – Jadalynn Danberry
7th Place – Sydnie Frey
8th Place – Eli Musselman
9th Place – Piper Musselman
10th Place – Emilea Edgington
Class Four
1st Place – Lauren Cochenour
2nd Place – Jennalyn Pence
3rd Place – Emilea Edgington
4th Place – Colton Edgington
5th Place – Skylar Lopez
6th Place – Morgan Sark
7th Place – Spencer Kocheran
8th Place – Riley Frey
9th Place – Ehan Arnett
Class Five
1st Place – Jack Burke
2nd Place – Makayla Fannin
3rd Place – Colton Crosby
4th Place – Brooke Guisinger
5th Place – Skylar Lopez
6th Place – Jadalynn Danberry
7th Place – Makayla Lange
8th Place – Piper Musselman
9th Place – Aubrey Helser
Class Six
1st Place – Abigail Park
2nd Place – Lance Thomas
3rd Place – Addisyn Russell
4th Place – Mackenna Lopez
5th Place – Brooke Guisinger
6th Place – Landon Powers
7th Place – Kassidy Lange
8th Place – Levi Powers
Class Seven
1st Place – Destiny Reed
2nd Place – Bridget Hartley
3rd Place – Bryan Rittinger
4th Place – Tanner Schmitt
5th Place – Kenzington Younkin
6th Place – Ava Hines
7th Place – Kassidy Lange
8th Place – Ava Hines
9th Place – Laina Welch
10th Place – Jazmyn Carrillo
Class Eight
1st Place – Abigail Park
2nd Place – Lauren Cochenour
3rd Place – Caitlyn Weber
4th Place – Natalie Brown
5th Place – Natalie Brown
6th Place – Marlo Smith
7th Place – Allena Moore
8th Place – Hallie Frey
9th Place – Morgan Sark
10th Place – Colt Reisinger
Class Nine
1st Place – Kate Bitler
2nd Place – R.J. Weber
3rd Place – Bryson Conkel
4th Place – Alayna McKinney
5th Place – Colt Reisinger
6th Place – Marlo Smith
7th Place – Aubrey Helser
Grand Champion Market Goat – Destiny Reed – Walnut Wonder Workers
Reserve Champion Market Goat – Lance Thomas – Washington Hill Climbers
3rd Place – Abigail Park – Fair Game
4th Place – Lauren Cochenour – Walnut Wonder Workers
5th Place – Bridget Hartley – Wild Wild West
Pickaway County Born & Raised Grand Champion – Tanner Schmitt –
Jackson Livestock
Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion – Colton Crosby –
Walnut Porkers
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Sr. Showmanship
1st Place – Makayla Robinson
2nd Place – Samantha Mayhugh
3rd Place – Kylee Robinson
Inter. Showmanship
1st Place – Maizy Barnes
Jr. Showmanship
1st Place – Gaxson McComas