CIRCLEVILLE — As schools brace for reopening, some districts must be prepared for the chance their students will have to learn from home.
However, some districts are unable to fully fund such an endeavor, which the state has started to take notice of.
According to a statehouse press release, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Friday, Aug. 7, that schools could begin applying for the new Broadband Ohio Connectivity Grant on Aug. 10.
The Circleville Herald reached out to the Circleville City School District, the Logan Elm School District, the Teays Valley School District and the Westfall Local School District to see if they are participating in the grant program.
The funding totals $50 million and will be allocated through the program in order to supply districts with wifi hotspots as well as devices that connect to Internet services. Schools can apply for the grant opportunity via ohio-k12.help/broadbandohio-connectivity-grant/; a public website that went live last Friday.
According to the statehouse, after receiving feedback on the program from various groups that the matching of the grant requirement could hinder and create a barrier for certain districts, the requirement has since been removed from the program.
Districts throughout the state have already started making purchases for the school year which, as a result, those made since July 1 are eligible for additional support from the program. The final date for applications will close Friday, Aug. 21.
In the foreseeable future, the Ohio Department of Education will be contacting superintendents, along with other school leaders around the state to ensure they are fully aware of this program.
In an effort to assist districts in making the best purchasing decision based on needs, Internet service providers have added their equipment and price to a list to help schools benefit through a request for information (RFI). Districts are told to visit procure.ohio.gov to review the RFI.
According to the RFI document published on July 23, the participation in the request does not create a new contract with the state. Instead, the state is just providing entities with information for schools that may need additional requirements, terms and conditions based on what rules and regulations the district already has.
In March, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the establishment of Broadband Ohio, an office with the sole purpose of improving access to basic Internet across the state.
According to the governor, the newly-established office was implemented with the Ohio Broadband Strategy and will serve as the point of contact for all broadband projects in Ohio. The office will also be responsible for identifying high-priority projects while also making sure they get completed.