CIRCLEVILLE — Five Pickaway County businesses have received grants through JobsOhio’s Inclusion Grant program.
The program exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses operated by underrepresented populations across the state. JobsOhio is Ohio’s Economic Development Corporation.
Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) announced the grants for EG Industries, Forjak Industrial, Utility Truck Equipment, American Wood Fibers and TriMold. Each company received between $25,000 and $50,000 for local improvements or expansions. In total, $175,000 was received by the businesses.
Ryan Scribner, P3 Economic Development Director, said they were glad to help support the local businesses as part of their ongoing mission to help local industry.
“One of the foundational things we’re all about is supporting local incumbent industry and that can take many forms from advocacy to financial support,” he said. “There was a new program that only certain types of industry and funds were available to. We looked at the community and identified a couple of manufacturers to secure some grants for projects each of them were working on.
The projects varied from new training space, increased storage capacity and other things they needed to grow incrementally to continue to be successful,” he said.
In addition to the business being in designated distressed communities, or a businesses operated by underrepresented populations across the state, the businesses needed to be open for at least a year and have $100,000 in annual revenue.
Among the industries considered include advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, automotive, energy and chemicals, financial services, healthcare, food and agribusiness, logistics and distribution, and technology.