CIRCLEVILLE — A man facing multiple charges related to child sexual abuse has pled guilty as part of a peal deal with the Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office.
Michael Grashel, 53, of Circleville, pled guilty Monday morning before Judge P. Randall Knece in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
According to the prosecutors office, Grashel pled guilty to 13 different counts, all second-degree felonies. Each count carries a sentence of eight to 12 years that can be carried out consecutively or concurrently.
He pled guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.
Grashel was arrested in April of this year following an investigation involving the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, who had been working with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police, in a joint investigation of an alleged child sexual abuse.
PSCO was contacted in February by a third party who reported several people had been sexually assaulted. The assaults were reported to have occurred in Scioto, Pickaway and Franklin Counties.
The joint investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued in Scioto County.
On April 13, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, along with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.
Grashel was then arrested on the Scioto County warrant and taken to the Pickaway County Jail.
According to law enforcement, in the search of Grashel’s residence, multiple images and videos were located that contained suspected child pornography.
Grashel was originally charged with 28 counts, all alleged to have occurred in Pickaway County, including one count of rape, a third-degree felony; five counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; three counts of importuning, a third-degree felony; six counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony; one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony.