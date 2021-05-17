CIRCLEVILLE — A former Pickaway County student and teacher at Logan Elm Schools has returned to display her art at the Pickaway County Genealogical Library.
The display will feature works from Janet Grissom, an internationally known artist. Grissom has traveled in Europe and Mexico painting and expanding her knowledge of art. The exhibit will be on display this week from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Grissom graduated as part of the last class of Pickaway High School, which was merged into Logan Elm. She taught for the district for about 25 years before leaving to teach at Dublin High School.
“It was great teaching at Logan Elm,” Grissom said. “I remember crying when I was moving to Columbus and not going to live in the area anymore. I loved it here so much.”
Grissom’s medium is painting and she uses a rough texture in her artwork.
“The reason there’s so many layers and texture is because it was important to me as a child,” she said. “As I walked through the fields and had the different plants hitting my legs and feet and feeling the dirt and the corn, it would sometimes be painful, but it was always so beautiful. If it rained, those raised places took on an essence all their own and wanted you to be near.”
Grissom has spent time following Vincent Van Gogh’s footsteps in Italy and would spend a month or so there at the time before returning home. She was asked to have large shows in Mexico including at the University of Mexico.
“I met a lot of different people there from indigenous people to a lot of ex-pats from all over the world,” she said. “It really gave me a chance to expand my knowledge of different cultures and different views they had on the topics that I was painting.”
David Beavers, past president of the historical society, has known Grissom since her days as a student.
“Her landscapes reflect her love of light and color in the world around her,” he said. “She’s always been a very talented lady and when she came back as a teacher, her students excelled and were recognized not only locally, but also nationally. Since she’s left teaching and gone into painting full-time, she’s become very well-known and she’s fantastic.”
Grissom said for her, she wanted to bring a show to Pickaway County in order to give back to the community for everything they’ve done for her.
“This community has given me so much,” she said. “When I was a child, I looked at other schools when I was at state conferences for 4-H and I realized what a fantastic opportunity that we have here because of the library access and the seriousness of education that is here. I was so happy that we moved here when I was six. The people of the community are like family, I saw them more than I saw my cousins that lived in the Cincinnati area. I definitely wanted to come back and teach because I enjoyed it so much. It brings a smile to my face every time that I come back to Circleville.”
The Pickaway County Genealogical Library is located at 210 North Court Street in Circleville.