CIRCLEVILLE — A few members of the team behind the Inspiration Station Children’s Museum, which is planned for the building next to the Pickaway County Library, recently made a presentation about the project to the Pickaway County commissioners.
The trio, Rose Vargo McFarland, Katie Logan-Hedges and Jessica Mullins visited the commissioners last week to talk about the future of the museum and what it would look like, and to ask for funding from the commissioners as a way to show others their support.
McFarland said the project comes from the Pickaway County Community Foundation, of whose board Mullins is the current chair. Logan-Hedges and McFarland both serve on the subcommittee overseeing the project for PCCF.
“We serve on the subcommittee along with a myriad of other individuals who represent the community in a wide variety of walks of life, everything from CPAs to individuals in the DD community, attorneys, engineers,” she said. “The beautiful thing is that if you’re on the committee and you have a family, your spouse and children are also serving on the committee.”
McFarland said she, like the commissioners and many other members of the community had “sat around tables” and heard there was nothing for children to do in Circleville.
“The one thing that consistently bubbles to the top in those meetings is a cry for things to do for our youth in our community,” she said. “All you have to do is read the headlines or social media or talk to your constituents to know that’s the case. Also bubbling to the surface are issues with bullying and issues with drugs.”
“The community foundation comes to you with an answer to those concerns and wants you to be a part of the answer,” McFarland added.
McFarland said she believes that PCCF, with contributions both public and private, is the only viable option to create such an initiative.
“We’ve consistently see private investments fail when they attempt to address these issues,” she said. “A wonderful example of that would be at Pickaway Place. You couldn’t find a better answer for our kids and everything was done right but then the pandemic hit. The individuals who visited had nothing but good reviews. We believe the only way we’ll be able to tackle this issue is through a partnership of public and private investment in our community.”
McFarland, Logan-Hedges and Mullins shared the vision for Imagination Station, as a place where children up through age 15 could go, learn and participate in programming. It would be similar but not completely the same as the AHA! Children’s Museum in Lancaster and the Mighty Children’s Museum in Chillicothe.
“Those places are amazing opportunities for a small sector of their population,” McFarland said. “They’re toddler up to 7-years-old play. What we’re bringing to you as a resource, because we’re tied to the library, is unique to anything we’ve visited up and down the east coast and all over the Midwest. Inspiration Station is going to reach 18 months to 15 years in age and more importantly their family units. That’s where the strategic partnerships come into play. When you talk about issues like bullying and drugs, there’s only one tool that I’ve found to address those issues. It’s through education.”
McFarland shared how the scope would be different as well.
“It will still be a children’s museum but it will also be a broader community resource through guest lectures, exhibits, temporary exhibits, lock-ins, school field trips, birthday parties, meetings held in their halls, and Youth Advisory Council meetings,” she said. “(The children) will transform the community and this landscape not only because it’s them but their families.”
McFarland said as part of the programming they’ll be doing parental education alongside the exhibits.
“Married into the exhibit for the child is education for the caregiver,” she said. “Whether it’s an exhibit on having a growth mindset or bullying or whatever, there will be tips and techniques to help caregivers address those needs. It will be a very different experience than AHA! Or (Mighty Children’s Museum).”
One of the benefits is Imagination Station being tied to the library through potential membership shares but also through its location, as the museum will rent the space next to the library for $1 per year.
“If you look at the library, it’ll be along the left-hand side where the former Berger Offices were,” McFarland said. “We’ll be knocking a hole in the wall and we have wonderful ideas for programming and ideas to benefit both organizations.”
As far as paying for it, McFarland said they’ve worked with Ohio State Representative Brian Stewart (R-78) to include a $500,000 capital request in the state budget; have approached (One Columbus) to make it a project they support; and have asked the commissioners to contribute as well.
“When we are doing all these asks we want to be able to say that our county has skin in the game,” she said. “Our ask, of our $1.5 million capital campaign, is for a contribution of $250,000 in fiscal year 2022... with concept that we may very well knock on your door next year for another $250,000 once we have concrete numbers and evidence for you gentlemen in the form of cash on hand, pledges, construction started.”
“This is a heavy lift,” Logan-Hedges said. “There’s no doubt about it. I think that’s why we’re getting so much traction so early, because it’s speaking to so many different needs in the community and so many people are saying they want to be a part of this.”
The commissioners made no decisions during the meeting, but said they’d be in touch in a couple of weeks once they have made a decision.