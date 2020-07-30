CIRCLEVILLE — The biggest Pickaway County Ag Society fundraiser, Gun-A-Palooza is right around the corner.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 22 from noon to 8 p.m. It features prize drawings, food and live entertainment including the grand prizes being a Polaris Razer and $20,000.
Von Cremeans, Pickaway County Ag Society president, said they’re planning to have the event in-person this year but are also working on alternative plans should that not be allowed.
“We’re still planning the full event in-person if we can have it, if not the main raffle will still go on and we’ll do it virtually over Facebook live,” he said. “Everything we do we have to get approval from the health department to do.”
Cremeans said he’s not yet approached the board of health about the event yet due to wanting to make one set of plans instead of changing things constantly like with the Pickaway County Fair and causing confutation.
“There’s no sense in coming up with multiple plans,” Cremeans stated. “Late next week, I’ll go to the health department and see what they say.”
Cremeans explained that while things would be different if they had to move the event to a digital one, they’d be able to do the full event online with the exception of the live entertainment and free food.
“All the prizes and everything are already bought,” he added. “We can still have the main raffles and nobody will be out anything but free food.”
The event is a fundraiser for not only the Pickaway County Agricultural Society, which is more commonly known as the fair board, but also for the fairgrounds revitalization project. In 2018 the Pickaway County Agricultural Society Board pledged to donate 75 percent of the proceeds each year from the event to the County to help pay for the renovations.
In 2018 more than $89,000 was donated to the project and the total increased in 2019 with more than $111,000 donated to the project following the event, something Cremeans said might not happen this year.
“I have spoke with the commissioners this year and as bad as it’s been [due to COVID-19 shutdowns] we might not give the full pledge because we won’t have it to give,” he explained. “But we will give everything we can this year.”
Tickets for the event are $50 ahead of time and $75 at the door and can be purchased through the event’s website at Gun-A-Palooza.com. Previously tickets sold through Eventbrite were refunded due to an Event Bright Policy that they don’t allow their service to be used in connection with guns and gun events.
“As many of you know, without notice to us, EventBrite automatically refunded all online ticket sales because the event involves guns and does not comply with their policies,” a social media post from the group read. “Therefore tickets that were purchased online and then refunded will have to be repurchased in order to be eligible for drawings and admission to the event…This does not apply to those who have purchased over the phone, in person, at our office, a local business or an authorized GAP representative. Those tickets are unaffected.”