CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County AG Society is continuing its pledge to donate 75 percent of proceeds from upcoming Gun-A-Palooza event to the fairgrounds revitalization project.
From noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 24, the community event will feature $250,000 in prizes including $20,000 cash and a Polaris Ranger ATV. The event is being held at the Pickaway County Agricultural and Events Center, formerly the fairgrounds, at 415 Lancaster Pike.
In addition to the raffles and prizes there will be free food, live entertainment and casino games.
Von Creamens, president of the Pickaway County Fair Board, said only adults over the age of 18 are permitted to attend. Tickets are $50 in advance of the event.
“We’re able to use a bunch more buildings this year,” he said. “Every aspect of it has changed. We’ll have close to 40,000 square feet of room that we’ll be using. Last year, we only had about 20,000.”
The event is a fundraiser for the organization that pledged 75 percent of proceeds to the revitalization project last year as well. Last year, the event raised more than $89,000 for the project.
The event, now in its second year, is organized by the fair board, which uses the remaining funds to cover event expenses.
“It’s going to be a great event,” he said. “I hope everyone comes out and enjoys themselves.”