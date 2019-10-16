CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have received another sizable donation towards the Pickaway County Agricultural and Event Center renovation, this time from those behind the Gun-A-Palooza event.
The Pickaway County Agricultural Society has donated $111,352.50 following the Gun-a-Palooza event that was held in August, to the Pickaway County Commissioners to be used to help fund the fairground renovations that took place last year and are ongoing.
The Pickaway County Agricultural Society, more commonly known as the Fair Board, voted in June of 2018 to donate 75 percent of the proceeds from that event to the revitalization and renovation project. This year they’ve once again followed up on that pledge.
“It’s what we promised to do, take the money and put it towards the revitalization of the fairgrounds,” Pickaway County Fair Board President Von Cremeans said of the donation. “It feels very good.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, called the donation “an incredible gift from a great group of fair board members.”
“When we tackled this project, the question of how we were going to pay for it was a huge one,” Stewart said. “One of the ways that we began to have a lot of confidence to comfortably pay for the project was this fair board’s commitment in writing that they would hold the Gun-A-Palooza event and contribute 75 percent of the net proceeds to pay for the buildings.”
Stewart said the Gun-A-Palooza is a great event and the public is embracing it due to their confidence in the fair board with their money.
“To see that not only this fair board is not only following through on the promises to the community and to the county, but that they’re exceeding the great start they had last year,” Stewart added.
The remaining 25 percent of the proceeds will go towards funding the event for next year, which is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2020.
“It stays in a separate Gun-A-Palooza account,” Cremeans commented.
Coupled with $89,236.01 from the 2018 event, more than $200,000 has been raised for the renovations through the events.
“We are grateful to Von and his leadership and every fair board member that is giving their time and efforts to help us make sure we can continue to pay for a fairgrounds that is certainly the newest and one of the best in the entire state,” Stewart said. “Also that we can have that fairgrounds while not jeopardizing our abilities to pay for all our other services and obligations as a county government.”