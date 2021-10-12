CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Senior Fair Board has once again kept their promise and donated more than $128,000 to the Pickaway County Commissioners to help pay for debt retirement on the fairgrounds.
The board voted unanimously Monday night at their meeting to present the check to the commissioners, delivering on their 2018 promise to give 75 percent of the proceeds from each of the Gun-a-Palooza events back to the commissioners to help fund facilities.
The $128,048.50 donation is more than the $111,000 raised in 2019 and brings the four-year total to $401,632.66.
“I don’t know how we do much better,” Von Cremeans, fair board president, said of the event.
Cremeans said they appreciated all the community support for both the fair board and the event.
“We try to support every school district that we can, Teays Valley and Circleville were here and did a lot, we had basketball groups that came, the Boy Scouts came to do things,” he said.
“We pay all those people and try to put money back into the community. We paid out about $15,000 more to those civic organizations.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson thanked the fair board for the donation, speaking to them for a few minutes before accepting the check.
“We enjoy a lot of cooperation between the county commissioners and the fair board, simply because you do what you say you’ll do,” he said.
“It’s simple when it comes down to it. We appreciate your hard work. Picking up this check is the easy part. You guys put in a lot of hard work and effort to make this event go really smooth. We wanted to let you know that we, as county commissioners, are very happy and you’ll continue to receive our total support.”
Cremeans said he’s planning in his brain for next year and has an idea already.
“I want to put in a floor inside the building, that way we can use that indoor space and move things around, have people be more comfortable,” he said. “We want to rent a floor to do it with.”
Cremeans said everyone he talked to seemed happy with how the event went.
“We sold out tickets very early,” he said. “Attendance was down; in 2019 we had about 2,500 and this year we had about 2,000. We sold less beverages than we did, but the money they spent was up significantly. The side raffles and those things brought in within $60,000 of all the tickets."
Cremeans said he’s thinking about doing a second event in winter.
“I want to do something this winter, but I don’t yet know what that looks like,” he said.