CIRCLEVILLE — As some local businesses finally begin to reopen and resume back to somewhat normal operating hours, more are scheduled to open back up again during the last week of May. With the reopening, there are, of course, guidelines and precautions.
On Friday, May 22, the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton signed an order allowing the operations of personal fitness gyms, dance studios and other fitness facilities to resume. With the reopening, guidelines and rules have been outlined in order to limit the continuous spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Under the Ohio Revised Code 3701.13, Acton has the authority to have “supervision of all matters relating to the preservation of the life and health of the people and have ultimate authority in matters of quarantine and isolation.”
In the order, the preamble section states that if the state’s COVID-19 situation improves, more restrictions will be uplifted. However, if the situation worsens, the opposite effect will take place and more closures will happen.
Given the current health situation in Ohio, some businesses have been itching to reopen their doors after being halted for close in the two months. In Circleville, one gym owner and personal trainer is happy to resume operations.
For Lacey Elliot, owner and personal trainer at Believe In Fitness, the new normal has been somewhat familiar for her facility. Before the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in closure orders, Elliot would take time to vigorously clean all the training equipment at her facility located along East Franklin Street in the City of Circleville.
“We’ve always been the cleanest gym in town,” Elliot told The Circleville Herald. “I make my clients clean off everything as soon as they are done using them.”
The dual owner and personal trainer added that not much has changed in terms of cleaning and sanitizing operations. Another requirement her establishment has instituted during these uncertain times is for clients to wash their hands before and after visiting.
“Just in case (because) I do not know what they are bringing in,” Elliot commented.
As far as the gym is concerned, Elliot explained there is “absolutely nothing” that is going to contaminate her establishment. Being a relatively small and private facility, Elliot stated that it is a very simple process to make sure all areas and places most interacted with are sanitized.
On March 22, the Ohio Department of Health issued an order that all Ohio citizens should remain at home for what was the foreseeable future. This, at the same time, separated essential workers from non-essential with those who were in the latter and had to stay home rather than work.
“Well, I’ve been shut down for two and a half months, so it affected me miserably,” Elliot said. “And we haven’t had any help thus far… not having any income for two and a half months isn’t the greatest scenario.”
The owner added that she is the only staff and personal trainer at Believe In Fitness. She described the new normal as somewhat of a refreshing feeling as she continued to practice the same cleaning she did when she was initially open for business.
In the City of Logan, located in Hocking County, another gym owner, Shaun North, is happy to reopen again. He is the owner of North Fitness Center and Crossfit Hocking Hills both located along Main Street.
During the sudden closure, every operation that was deemed non-essential was told to close their doors to limit community spread. However, during that time, North and some of his staff attempted to offer services online.
“Aside from (online services), there wasn’t much else we could have done at the time,” North told The Circleville Herald.
On May 26, both of North’s facilities were able to open up for clients to visit. With the new rules and regulations, North and his staff are taking extra measures to continuously sanitize.
“We always had sanitizing procedures to follow that were pretty thorough,” North explained. “It wasn’t a big change for us… I think people are happy to be back in.”
One of the major requirements of the reopening orders from the Ohio Department of Health is the emphasis on social distancing. Just on the first page of the order, it reads “businesses and operations shall continue to comply with Social Distancing Requirements as defined in this order, including by maintaining six-foot social distancing for both employees and members of the public at all times, including, but not limited to, when any customers are standing in line.”
“These rules were difficult to make perfect… the reminder is really all we can do… we are not social distancing police officers… We know it’s not perfect, but we are going to try our best,” North said.
North added that his facilities are offering clients a personal sanitizing spray bottle with a towel whenever they are using equipment.