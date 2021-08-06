CIRCLEVILLE — Three Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Employees were honored Friday morning, including a dispatcher who was presented with a lifesaving award.
Dispatcher Logan Keeton was honored by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey for coaching someone through CPR, which ended up saving a life on Christmas Eve 2019.
“This is something I found out he’d been nominated for an Association of Public Communication Officers and he used his Enhanced Medical Dispatching skills to provide CPR instructions to an individual who did CPR on a non-breathing lady,” Hafey said.
“The squad and deputies were delayed because it was icy and foggy that night. The lady actually began spontaneous circulation, her heart started again and by the time they got to the hospital, she was talking to the medics.”
According to his commendation letter, Keeton “calmly obtained the information from the caller and dispatched EMS and deputies while also instructing the caller to perform CPR in a step-by-step method.
Harrison Township Fire Chief Chad Noggle nominated Keeton.
“It is my estimation that without [Keeton] giving life-saving instructions to the bystander, this event would not have ended in this way,” Noggle wrote in the nomination.
“Logan should be commended for his professionalism and execution of training when it mattered most.”
Keeton said he fell back on his training, but it’s different when it’s a real world situation.
“In training, you’re there to learn how to do it and if you make a mistake, it’s fine, but when you do it in real life, you don’t have time to make a mistake and it could cost a life,” he said.
Keeton said when taking a call like this, everything else goes away and you have one sole focus.
“When it happens, you rely on your training and don’t think about anything else other than that call,” he said.
“In my mind, I was trying to make sure that we got her back breathing. I was trying to do my best before EMS and deputies arrived on scene.”
Keeton said he didn’t really feel like a lifesaver.
“I do in a sense, but it happened so fast,” he said. “We get calls like that all the time, but in this particular instance, it did result in me saving a life and there’s nothing like it. It’s an awesome feeling and I think that’s why anyone does this job does it to help people and make a difference in your community.”
Deputies Pete Bowers and Lance Canterberry where honored for their efforts in March during a crash on U.S. Route 62 near Harrisburg Road, where they immediately gave aid to the occupants of one of the vehicles while maintaining the scene while occupants of another vehicle fled.
Both men were recommended by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Doug Warner who was off duty and stepped in to help on the incident.
“Deputy Canterbury’s quick response and skilled and calm demeanor allowed for us to start containing the scene for arriving [E.M.S. and other law enforcement units],” he wrote. “We were able to quickly get help to remaining victims and secure the scene for investigators.”
Warner, in Bowers commendation, said, “Deputy Pete Bowers should be given a letter of commendation for his actions in providing much-needed assistance when he arrived on scene. Your office should be proud to have two young deputies with a strong sense of duty to the citizens of Pickaway County.”