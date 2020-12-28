CIRCLEVILLE— Sheriff Elect Matthew Hafey was sworn in Monday morning, given the oath of office by Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Judge P. Randall Knece.
Hafey, 47, was chosen by a majority of Pickaway County voters in November’s General Election. He will take office Jan. 4 at midnight.
Following his oath of office, Hafey told the crowd that he was looking forward to serving the people of Pickaway County in the next four years.
“I’m ready to get going,” he said. “I’m very thankful to Sheriff [Robert] Radcliff during the transition. He’s been great and he gave me a full tour of the Sheriff’s Office to show me where everything was kept. I can’t ask for any more. I appreciate him for that.”
Hafey is a 1992 gradaute of Teays Valley High School and was with the Circleville Police Department for 16 years. He had about two dozen people in attendance including his grandparents and a friend who started him in law enforcement.
“I didn’t know if my grandparents would be able to come because they’re 89 and 90, but they were able to, which is good,” he said. “My grandmother has been to every swearing-in I’ve had since I was a dispatcher in 2003. It means a lot that she was able to make it today.”
Hafey, who will hold his Circleville City commission until Jan. 3, said he was ready to hit the ground running next week when he takes office.
“I’m excited to get started on Jan. 4 and make a positive impact on law enforcement in Pickaway,” he said. “I will be the sheriff for everyone in Pickaway County, whether you voted for me or not, I’ll take care of everyone the same way.”