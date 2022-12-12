CIRCLEVILLE — A semi-truck crashed into the railroad overpass along Hagarty Road Saturday, taking down a telephone pole with it and causing the road to be closed much of Saturday night.
One of many such incidents since the road became a common detour for drivers around the North Court Street Closure, the township road is not built to handle significant amounts of traffic or large vehicles as indicated by the low height on the bridge.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said since the North Court Street closure last year for the bridge replacement Hagarty Road has been a constant source of crashes.
“We’ve had continuing problem with commercial vehicles and oversized vehicles following GPS and going down Hagarty road and getting stuck after striking the bridge or since there’s no real place to turn around,” Hafey said. “Deputy Phil Relli has been working with Walnut Township Trustee Warren Spangler who have reached out to companies through ODOT and they’ve got it changed on the commercial GPS companies but a lot of people don’t use those because they can use on their phone for free but commercial ones they have to pay for.”
Hafey said there is signage in the area indicating the low bridge but it’s gone ignored.
“People pay more attention to their phone than the signs on the road,” he said.
Hafey said they’re working to come up with other ideas and solutions to prevent more problems.
“We’re trying to figure out something to change or fix it but it’s on people watching for the road signs,” he said. “Google Maps and ways and all these other individual navigation programs people use — we don’t have a way of putting in a height restriction.”