CIRCLEVILLE — New and old connections help root Dr. Kimberly Halley, Circleville City Schools’ new superintendent, to the students, district and community.
Halley was hired this summer to lead the district and has hit the ground running in the last six weeks since taking over on Aug. 1.
Halley was previously the assistant superintendent at Buckeye Valley Local School District. Prior to Buckeye Valley, she was the assistant superintendent at Reynoldsburg City Schools, a senior consultant for school improvement for the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio in Columbus and oversaw kindergarten- through fifth-grade learning as director of elementary education and then kindergarten- through 12th grade-learning as the chief academic officer at Hilliard City Schools.
Halley began her career in education as a teacher in the Teays Valley School District where she worked for 11 years.
Halley said it’s great to be back working in Pickaway County. She’s lived in the county her entire life, including 20 years in Circleville. Halley met her husband, Robin, a 1974 CHS graduate, at Teays Valley and they currently reside in Orient on a family farm where they raised four daughters who are all Circleville High School graduates. They have 12 grandchildren, aged 8 to 20, who all live locally.
“My husband, my daughters, my mother and all of her sisters are graduates, so I have a long history,” she said “There are a lot of those historical pieces of information from the life of a district that come up that I am aware of. An example is Fire Chief Brian Thompson was at a meeting with us and was making mention of Murphy Mart and the old Sundries Store, things people from the community would remember, but if you were newer, you’d have no frame of reference. That history has helped me build a better relationship with families and staff members.”
Halley said her experience at Circleville has been different from other positions as she has a wide variety of responsibilities.
“It’s a great position because I get to see the whole organization, from athletics to bussing, making sure they’re running efficiently and effectively,” she said. “We’re also striving to moving toward excellences in academics.”
Halley tipped her cap to Jonathan Davis, the previous superintendent for building what she called a positive culture, something she’s tried to build on in her brief stint so far at Circleville.
“We’re going to build upon that and use it to accelerate our academics,” she said. “We have one goal we’re working on, which is to increase student performance by five percent this first year. We’re going to do that by improving instructional practice. We’re building our administrative team and their capacity and knowledge base first while also in the short term helping all of our staff understand the assessment information about students, where they are now and what the next best steps to affect their academic achievement.”
In all her time in education, Halley spoke about how education has evolved since her days at Teays Valley.
“It seems like there are so many things that are different,” she said. “The things that are the same are that the kids are still wonderful and it’s great to interact with them and this career is such a privilege to be able to influence lives every day for 30, 35 or 40 years.
What’s different is that when I started teaching 30 years ago, there was no social media, society was different and the family unit was probably more traditional and in tact. All of those are different dynamics. There weren’t even state academic standards, no such thing as state testing and there wasn’t ‘no child left behind,’ meaning no expectation from the federal government. Lots of things have changed, but I think in all, it’s for the better because we’re more focused on skills and competency we expect, so when a child graduates, they’re a more robust and well-rounded learner.”
Halley said the thing that was immediately clear about Circleville was the pride everyone involved with the district, from the parents to the staff, have in the district.
“People are coming into the school district with incredible pride in their hearts, the facilities are top notch and all of the little details are taken care of,” she said.
“One of my favorite things to see are the Circleville flags flying. All of it creates an energy and excitement in the school district. There’s a long history of many employees living in the district and being graduates of the district. People care about this district and they’re invested and I can tell you that’s not always the case in every school district. It’s a huge commodity and I’m thankful to have that as part of this district.”
Halley hasn’t yet experienced a full year of Circleville’s traditions but said seeing the kids at football games on Friday nights has been a great thing.
“I think as a result of COVID, there were only a few people allowed into athletic events and it was restrictive,” she said.
“It’s been a couple of years since they could come together and be excited about the school beyond the school day. They had a big pep rally in the evening before we played Logan Elm and had a toy drive and banged on a car. It’s great to see fun things like that and see kids being kids.”
Looking ahead, Halley said the district has things they’re looking forward to, including partnering with Battelle for Kids on a SOAR program.
“They’re an educational group that is on the front edge of what current research is saying about best practices in the teaching world and our district has formed a team of seven people, representing all of our buildings, to help us better understand what a 21st-Century learning environment could and should look like,” she said.
“It’s how we engage kids in their learning and help them to own it and be prepared for the work world and college world once they exit high school.”
Halley said these days, schools have to be more in touch with students’ social and emotional needs in addition to their academic needs.
“If COVID taught us anything, it’s the recognition that we’re all human and we have these needs to connect with other people,” she said.
“As we go on with education, it’s about teaching students and adults how to self regulate, monitor and stay connect with others. Students’ mental health and social, emotional wellbeing is important to us as a district, but it’s also important for our staff as well. I think over time, we’ll be better education ourselves about it while also providing additional supports.”
Halley said the school year started with optimism from all those involved after a year of uncertainty, mandates and restrictions.
“Fast forward to June 2 when all the mandates lifted and people went around to doing normal life and we thought the worst was behind us,” she said.
“Here comes the delta variant, which is a challenge and puts a toll on not only our educators, but also our students. We’re still navigating the space and working toward having a safe environment that’s also educationally sound for our students.”
Halley said though these six weeks, she’s thankful for the new role.
“We have big aspirations for the district in the future and it’s already an amazing district in many, many ways,” she said.
“I always subscribe to the idea that we can always get better. We have a great administrative team that’s committed to pursing excellence and I’m thankful to the staff for the hard work they’re doing.”