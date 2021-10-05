CIRCLEVILLE — A now-retired Lieutenant Colonel was honored for her 30 years of service to the U.S. Army.
Patricia Hamilton, a Circleville resident, was honored by her former boss, Brigadier General Barry Edberg, for her time in the United Starts Army where she served as a military police officer. Hamilton was presented with the Legion of Merit Award, which is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements
Hamilton retired in 2017, but her ceremony was delayed three times due to an injury by her commanding officer, her son’s deployment and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edberg spoke about Hamilton and her dedication to the Army.
“[Hamilton] is a great officer who had an outstanding career,” Edberg said. “It’s my honor to be here to present this award. She was the best commander at the time I had, as her citation reflects what all she did.”
Edberg spoke about Hamilton’s dedication to those who were under her command.
“Patty served a significant amount of time in the army and one of the things that stands out is the way she cared for soldiers underneath her,” he said. “Anyone who knows her understands how caring and dedicated she is. Her follow through is beyond belief. If she tells you she’ll do something, she’ll get it done.”
Edberg said sometimes, when people get higher in rank, that others will just do what they ask and become “yes men.”
“They’ll have a tendency to agree with you because they think that’s what you expect, but that’s not what we really need,” he said.
“We need people to share ideas and she was someone I could confide in for the real deal and how I thought something would impact the soldiers. Sometimes, when you get away from the soldier level, you can lose perspective.”
Edberg said he served not only for duty, honor and country, but also to serve people.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to have served with Lt. Col. Hamilton and it’s been my distinct honor to present her with this award today,” he said.
Hamilton gave thanks to her friends, family and fellow service members speaking directly to her husband, children and grandchildren. She spoke about her service and how difficult it was to miss events in her children’s lives when she was called to be deployed.
“There have been many people who have helped me and supported me throughout my career and I would not be where I am today without them,” she said. “I truly enjoyed the Army and many friends that I’ve met.”
Hamilton, whose father was a Vietnam-era veteran, said that her father didn’t want any of his children to join the service and yet, she and her siblings signed up.
“He didn’t want any of us to do it, but four of us joined and we made careers out of it,” she said. “My mom did 46 years of civil service and she taught me hard work.”
Hamilton spoke about leadership and remembering something important, which is why she kept her son’s jump wings on her belt.
“It goes back to leadership and remembering that every soldier is someone’s precious child,” Hamilton said.