CHILLICOTHE — For students of Todd Jean’s science class, getting hands on this week meant being up close and personal with a deer and turning that deer into food they’ll eat next week.
Jean, a teacher at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, said the idea came to him after a teacher in the Adena School district conducted a similar dissection assignment around Thanksgiving.
“I’ve got some students who are from Adena and all of them have heard about it,” he said. “They asked me if I could do it because I am a hunter. It’s a great learning process to see the real parts of the digestive system and the heart and the lungs.”
In addition to the obvious biology aspects to the demonstration, Jean said students get experience life skills by learning how to harvest the deer and prepare the meet for their food. No kidding.
“They’re able to get hands on, do the processing themselves and create food to provide for themselves,” he said. “They take it from wild game to the table.”
The students are going to make chili on Monday using five different recipes. They’ve even mixed the deer with some pork to make Italian sausage that they will grill.
Jean said this was not the first time that he’s done something like this, noting he previously did it in the Logan Elm School District.
“I worked with another teacher there and we did a very similar program in the early 2000s,” he said. “I enjoy doing it with the students and teaching them the different aspects and angles of science. It’s something they’re interested in.”
Jean said his students learn best and the most when they learn with their hands.
“The students take a lot more from things like this than they do from reading the book,” he said of the deer harvest.
Other experiments can involve fish tanks.
“When I teach math and we talk about volume, they take gallon jugs to the sink and fill it up and it proves the volume. You can figure length x width x depth, but when you convert it to gallons, it’s a hands on experience for them.”
Some of his students have harvested deer before, such as Cheley Jackson, a senior in Early Childhood Education She said the dissection and processing were old hand.
“I’ve been hunting since I was 9,” said Jackson, whose home school is Circleville. “I was helping (Jean) remove [the internal organs].”
However, for Zak Davis, this was a first time experience. A senior in Interactive Digital Arts, whose home school is Westfall, Davis said he wasn’t sure what to expect.
“It was like something you see on TV,” he said about his teacher cutting the deer open. “I never expected to see anything like that.”
For each teen, there was no mistaking one part of the process.
“I was a little grossed out at first when you cut the body open,” Davis said. “The smell grossed me out.”
“You never get used to the smell,” Jackson said.
When it came to executing the project actually happen, Jean said the hardest barrier was acquiring the deer. He spent two weeks hunting without success.
Dean and Margie Hatfield from Holly Hills Preserve in South Salem, Ohio donated the deer used in class.
Jean said the students did have the opportunity to opt out of the project, and a couple did. He said depending on the feedback from the students and community, he might do the project again.
“There was a lot of good feedback with the project at Adena, and I think that was one of the reasons that the supervisors were supportive of it,” he said. “People felt like it was a good experience for our kids. Let’s face it, we live in a rural community and the kids here go out and hunt, and they love it.”