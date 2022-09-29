CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Circleville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Circleville store, located at 23543 US Highway 23, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done, according to a press release from the company.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.
The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
This new store is the 57th Harbor Freight Tools store in Ohio. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community, according to the press release.
Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. .
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Circleville and all of Pickaway County,” Store Manager Matt Neff said in the press release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.