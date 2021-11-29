CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey has promoted from within to fill a sergeant and corporal position within the sheriff’s office.
Hafey promoted Steven Harger to the position of sergeant and promoted Craig Montgomery to replace Herron as corporal. The ceremony took place Sunday morning at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Harger, a 10-year law enforcement veteran — including a stint at Circleville Police Department, is a K-9 handler to his partner, Joris. Montgomery is originally from Youngstown and served as a Ross County Deputy prior to joining the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office about nine months ago. He has more than 15 years law enforcement experience.
Hafey said the sheriff’s office conducted a “rigorous test” for both positions and they consider that, among other things, when hiring for positions like these.
“We think about other things, like time in service and past performance,” he said. “They both did very well and we’re happy to promote them.”
Harger said the primary change in this duties will be that he’ll be supervising more and spending more time behind the desk, but that doesn’t mean he won’t still try to be on the road as much as possible.
“There are things I’ll be in charge of as sergeant — reviewing policy and things like that — but Joris and I will still be out like we always are,” he said. “It’s a few more things to do in the office.”
Montgomery said he’ll be providing support to Harger and lending his experience to the younger deputies.
“We’ll still be doing everything we normally do, but it’ll benefit the agency to have both [Harger] and myself in positions of leadership where we can pass along the knowledge we’ve got in law enforcement,” Montgomery said.
Harger said being a K-9 handler was the number-one goal of his as an enforcement officer, but that he envisioned he’d work his way through the ranks with time and experience.
“I’ve always wanted to mentor some of our younger deputies,” he said. “It’s something I like doing, passing along all the training and supervision that I’ve been a part of and passing it on to them.”
Montgomery agreed.
“I’ve been very lucky to have several good leaders and mentors throughout my career and it’s an honor for me to pass that information on to them, along with the information that I’ve learned myself,” he said.
“To be able to work with a younger crew and pass that information on has made us better cops.”
Harger said he loves this time of the year and is looking forward to more interactions with the public.
“If you see us out and about, come say hi,” he said. “This time of the year, everyone is extremely giving and we enjoy that. Walking over and talking to us is something Joris and I love. We love giving back to the community.”
Montgomery said there are a lot of different activities going on, so being a part of them is important.
“Community policing is something that [Harger] and I both believe in and we’re looking forward to getting out and saying hi to folks and shaking hands,” he said.