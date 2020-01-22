SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — With more and more space being dedicated to those who have passed away, the Harrison Township Cemetery has just installed a columbarium in an effort to give members of the community better options when it comes to burying a loved one.
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the township board of trustees observed the new addition to the cemetery.
“A columbarium is a unit that keeps cremations in,” Harrison Township Cemetery Sexton Darryl Ward told The Circleville Herald. “We are doing this to try and cut down costs and... save a little ground here in our cemetery because we are starting to get full.”
According to Ward, the City of Circleville has one very similar to the one that was just placed in position on Tuesday. While the one in Harrison Township is larger, both serve a similar purpose in mitigating land space which typically is reserved for traditional burials.
“Harrison’s columbarium is built so that we can put… two people per hole,” Ward explained. “It costs about half of what it would cost for a regular burial.”
A columbarium can come in various different styles and architectural designs. The function is to give those who choose to be cremated an area where family, friends and loved ones can visit and pay respect to those who have passed on. A columbarium can come in the form of a wall, room or building which can store urns carrying the ashes of someone deceased.
Last year, Ward noticed a trend in how people preferred to be cremated rather than a traditional burial with a coffin. While local people opted for cremation, space was still being taken up in the cemetery’s land. Years prior, Ward presented the idea of columbarium because it would mitigate the amount of space being used for other traditional burials.
While individuals can still be cremated and placed in the earth, the new structure provides locals with more options which Ward stated also cuts down the overall cost of burying a loved one. The new columbarium is projected to hold roughly 160 cremation urns — all facing outward on the structure.
Ward examined how many cremations were being done versus the amount of “full burials” being placed. He commented that for every full burial, there were approximately four others who opted for cremation.
“People are starting to go to cremation because it is cost effective to be cremated,” Ward explained. “So we decided that would be the next step for the Harrison Township Cemetery… is to go this route.”
The structure was built in China, which was a first for the company that made it, according to Ward. The columbarium is made mostly of marble making it suitable for weather conditions locals in the area are used to.
The structure was driven from New Hampshire and was properly wrapped to protect it from weather elements while en route. Around noon on Tuesday, approximately 10 workers set up the area where the columbarium would be placed. When entering the cemetery, a concrete slab was constructed marking the designated spot for the new structure. The crew worked for more than an hour placing the new cemetery structure in place.
“I think it’s great for the area,” Ward stated. “It gives the people an option.”
“We see it becoming a trend,” Harrison Township Trustee Joseph Defelice told The Circleville Herald. “There’s very few to our knowledge in Pickaway County. We are putting more and more ashes in the ground from loved ones; this is just going to be another option for them.”
For more information about the columbarium, contact Harrison Township Cemetery Sexton Ward at 740-983-3601.