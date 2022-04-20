ASHVILLE — The Harrison Township Zoning Inspector is looking for a handful of township residents to serve on a new advisory board.
Jared Conner, zoning inspector, said they're looking to fill a Design Review Board that will meet on a as needed basis.
"They will help with guidelines for warehouses that are filing to be in our Rickenbacker Business District," Connor said in a news release. "We are seeking 5 to 7 people to be a part of this board and would like to hear your input.
Connor said anyone with questions can find more information on the township's website, harrisonpickaway.com, or by reaching Connor directly at 740-500-2556.