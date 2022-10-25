ASHVILLE — The Harrison Township Trustees are asking voters to support a levy aimed at providing additional operating funding to the Harrison Township Fire Department.
The levy, a 4 mil levy which includes 3.3 mils that are a replacement for current levies and .7 mils of new levy will cost property owners about $74.29 additionally per $100,000 of home valuation per year. The additional millage will generate approximately $153,000 for the department.
Harrison Township leadership, including Fire Chief Shawn Davidson and Trustee Bill Welsh, shared why the levy was put forward and the needs of the department.
“I think what people need to know is the 3.3 mills that are three levies that we’re combining,” Welsh said. “We’re putting them all into one. The increase is only .7. We’re not asking for an additional 4 mils. We’re combining them to make it simpler to see on your taxes.”
Davidson shared that for $100,000 valuation it works out to $6.19 per month in new taxes.
“It’s not a lot for what people will be getting,” he said.
Among the challenges Davidson and Welsh outlined included increased runs and costs for the department.
“In 2013 was our last levy and that put five full time [firefighters] a day and we’re still at five,” he said. “In 2013 we took 1,645 runs. This year we’re on track to go on almost 2,700 runs, more than 1,000 more, with the same staffing.”
The challenge of that is a lot of the time calls come in at the same time and having additional funding for personnel to handle those. When The Herald visited the station to conduct these interviews, both medics were out on runs at the same time.
“It’s not the fact that we get seven, eight or 14 runs a day it’s that sometimes they come in two, three or four at a time,” Steve Sabine, Public Information Officer for the department, said. “What we want to be able to do is provide the staffing, apparatus, and resources that are needed to be able to take those multiple runs. We want to make sure we get to them quickly and provide a high level of service without having to call mutual aid on an ordinary day.”
Davidson share that the levy is for “overall operating expenses” and as such can be used for anything the department needs from personnel, equipment, fire trucks and supplies.
“It covers everything and we’ll use it as needed,” he said.
Welsh spoke about the Trustees and the department’s financial responsibility, including adding on to the department’s space with the administration offices in the rear of the station and buying a new fire truck after the previous one was totaled in a crash.
“Without going to the voters for money we were able to manage operations and remain financially sound with a minimum amount of money borrowed for this,” Welsh said. “We had a big chunk we could put down and the payments are for six more years or so and that’s already in our budget without this increase. The increase is looking to expand everything else as we’re getting caught up on runs.”
Davidson shared that the’ve had an increase of about 200 runs each of the last two years and with the new houses and warehouses it will increase even further.
In addition, Welsh acknowledged that the members of the department need to make a good living and that equipment costs are two to four times higher now than they were a few years ago.
“We have increases just like everyone else,” he said. “Fuel has gone out of sight. You just think about what they burn on a run. They get one to two miles a gallon on these things.”
Sabine said the medical supplies have also increased.
“We’re over budget in those medical supplies and having to take [the money] from other parts of our existing funds to keep the trucks stocked,” he said.
Davidson said he just received a quote for rescue tools that came in at $40,000. Welsh, who was chief back in 2012 said those same tools were $12,000 then.
“It’s unbelievable what [the costs] have done,” he said.
At the end of the day, Davidson, Sabine and Welsh all shared their excitement for what the levy can ultimately help them do.
“It will allow us to continue to provide a high level of service to the community and keep us moving in a good strong direction and keep doing the great stuff that we’re doing,” he said.
Davidson, Sabine and Welsh all said they’d be happy to answer questions from residents and said the best thing to do is to call the station’s administration office so the question can be directed from there. To do so call 740-983-4115.
“We’re more than happy to talk to people and answer their questions,” Welsh said. “If we don’t know the answer, we’ll look it up for you or find someone who does.”
The vote will take place on Nov. 8. Early voting is now open. Early voting hours are Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov. 5, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Polls open on election day at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.