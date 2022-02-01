CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville's Pete Hartinger was honored for his service to the Pickaway County Park District Park Board after 15 years of service.
Robert "Pete" Hartinger stepped down from serving as PCPD Board Member after serving from 2006 to 2021.
"In that time, Pete provided an invaluable contribution to Pickaway County's parks and trails," Arista Hartzler, deputy director, said.
"We are grateful for Pete's passion for outdoor recreation and we're honored to designate him as a Emeritus Board Member to the District."
"Pete, we thank you for your dedication to bettering parks and recreation in Pickaway County and for reminding us all to enjoy life," Hartzler concluded.