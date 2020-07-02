CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth has come to the aid of two local organizations to help them with extra supplies that are difficult to find in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) and Haven House each received a large donation of supplies that is to last them several weeks. Some of the items include PPE, sanitizer, paper towels and more.
The donations came after the community donated more than 1.1 million items to the health system with approximately 100,000 items returning to local communities.
“We were humbled by the outpouring of support and generosity by many friends of OhioHealth that donated items,” mentioned Karen Morrison, OhioHealth Foundation President and Senior Vice President of External Affairs. “These gifts helped us bridge a difficult period and it was greatly appreciated by our clinical and support staff. The community stepped up to help in a significant way and for that, we are forever grateful.”
Becky Hammond, executive director at PICCA, said they’ve struggled to gather and find many of the items due to their low priority, and the donation will allow employees to better serve their clients.
“It’s been awesome because some of the things they gave us were disposable gowns with the slip-on shoe coverings that are a one-use thing,” she explained. “Some of our outreach people are using them and our head start home visit people will be using them. They’re a huge help.”
Gloves was another big item they received that Hammond said has come in handy.
“We’ve not been able to get large, extra large and extra extra large gloves, which we use for food safety at the shelter,” she added. “We really needed them. There were homemade, hand-sewn masks and we have those available for our people and for the buses for someone who doesn’t have face coverings. We also have them at our reception desk. It’s nice to have extras available to hand out to clients because they don’t know where to go or how to make a mask. The donation came at a really great time.”
Hammond said they’ve tried to get the supplies on their own, but not being in the medical community puts them further down on the list for supplies.
“They have accesses and have priority and we’re further down the list and there’s not a whole lot of stock to order from,” Hammond commented. “[Hospitals] should have first priority, so it was nice to have some of the things we’ve not been able to get.”
Lisa Johnson, director of Haven House, which is a women and family domestic violence shelter, said their donation was also huge.
“We’re very grateful for the donation,” she stated. “We received toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer, among other things. We were out of hand sanitizer at that time.”
Johnson said thanks to a donation from Shaun Pan, owner of the Hampton Inn that’s being built in Circleville, they received toilet paper at a critical time. Currently there are 13 adults and four children at the shelter.
“We’ve received a wonderful donation of toilet paper, but when we got that, we had none,” she remarked. “We were low on everything. We went to Sam’s Club and I had to beg them to sell me more than two bottles of sanitizer. We’re so appreciative of these donations.”