CIRCLEVILLE — Haven House of Pickaway County is hosting their second open house following renovations to the building that added additional space to the facility on Island Road.
Haven House is a domestic violence and homeless shelter that offers crisis intervention, case management, legal advocacy, referrals, support groups, individual counseling and more. All of their services are free to their clients.
Haven House moved into their current location at 111 Island Road in August of 2018 and had plans at that time to takeover the whole building when the other tenant left.
The open house is to be held Friday Aug. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Lisa Johnson, executive director, said the addition was a long time coming and they’re excited for what it means for the organization.
“It’s so wonderful,” she said. “We were ready a year ago, but due to COVID, we kept it closed in case we had to separate people if we got clients who were exposed. Now we feel we can open it and utilize it as we intended.”
Johnson said the new space will have seven additional beds, a big family room, a kids' play area, a craft area for adults, a meeting room and more to allow for more privacy and seminars for clients.
“One of the things is to have volunteers to come in and read to the kids,” Johnson said of the meeting room. “We plan on partnering with OhioHealth to do some childcare-related classes and we’re going to have someone who volunteered to do yoga. The ideas are flowing and the board is working intently to bring those ideas to fruition. The addition is going to give us so much more space so the families aren’t stacked on top of each other.”
Johnson said their capital campaign, which has raised well over $625,000 two years ago, is still ongoing with their next goal of paying off the mortgage. Most of that funding went into renovations on their building, including a new roof and improved bathrooms.
“A lot of the money that we had has gone to renovations and the requirements that are required when you open,” she said. “We’ve done wonderfully funding wise, but we hope to receive additional capital donations.”
Johnson said the community has treated Haven House well.
“They’ve adopted us since the beginning,” she said. “Just today, we got 20 backpacks from Village Chapel Church and Walmart called to let us know they had some clothes for us. We are so blessed for what this community does. The community has been our saving grace.”