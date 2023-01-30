CIRCLEVILLE — Haven House of Pickaway County is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance this weekend to “celebrate healthy relationships”.
This year’s event, the 16th, begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing. The event is being held at AMVETS at 818 Tarlton Road in Circleville.
“We deal with so many that are unhealthy that we through this was a good way to include health relationships so those in unhealthy ones could see them,” Lisa Johnson, Haven House of Pickaway County Executive Director, said. “We’ve honored Steve and Judy Gary, the Schiebers, Dwight and Betty Radcliff, and many others. We show the relationships that are good and it helps us to know there are happy and healthy relationships in this world.”
Johnson said this year they’ve chosen to honor the Mid Ohio Jeep Association.
“This year we’re going to honor the relationship between them because they’ve helped us so much in the last three or four Christmases,” Johnson said. “That’s another example of a healthy relationship.”
Haven House of Pickaway County, Inc. is a domestic violence and homeless shelter. According to their website their mission is “to empower survivors of domestic violence by providing advocacy, shelter, support and safety planning.” The organization also provides shelter to homeless women and children.
This is the first year back after a two-year hiatus for the dance, following the COVID-19 pandemic in which there was no dance in 2021 or 2022.
Tickets are available ahead of time or at the door for the event. There is also going to be a silent auction.
“If anyone wants to donate for the silent auction we’d love to have it before Thursday or to AMVETS between 10 and 2 on Friday,” Johnson said. “Tickets will be available at the door but we’d love to know anyone who is for sure going to come so we can make sure we have plenty of food.”
The proceeds from the event will benefit Haven House and their mission.
“It’s a really good chance to et the public to us and to get them to know what all we do and to feel our passion,” Johnson said.
Haven house also organizes several other events around the community, including the Silent Victims March which is always the first Monday in October.