CIRCLEVILLE — A fun time so good they’ve already reserved the date for next year.
featured
Haven House Valentines Dance A Success
- By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
-
-
- Comments
CIRCLEVILLE — A fun time so good they’ve already reserved the date for next year.
The 16th Annual Haven House Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance was held last Saturday. The dance was held to “celebrate healthy relationships” and was a fundraiser for Haven House of Pickaway County.
Lisa Johnson, Haven House of Pickaway County Executive Director, said the event was very successful as they had more than 18 full tables for the event.
“We made a lot of new friends and a lot of new people came this year,” Johnson said. “It also brought back a lot of old friends too.”
This year the event was held at AMVETS on Tarlton Road, which gave plenty of space for people to bust out their best dance moves.
“We love the new venue there was lots of room to dance,” Johnson said. “We’ve not been able to dance in the last two places because there wasn’t enough room.”
Johnson said the dance is designed to honor positive relationships and show people they do exist following abuse.
“We deal with so many that are unhealthy that we through this was a good way to include health relationships so those in unhealthy ones could see them,” Johnson said. “We’ve honored Steve and Judy Gary, the Schiebers, Dwight and Betty Radcliff, and many others. We show the relationships that are good and it helps us to know there are happy and healthy relationships in this world.”
Johnson said this year’s event was so well received, they’ve already planned next year’s event for Feb. 10. Johnson thanked the staff, board members, donors and guests who made the event possible.
“Next year we’d like to at least do 25 tables,” she said. “The food was wonderful and it was just a really good time and I think everyone enjoyed it. I really liked being able to get back and see a lot of our supporters together and having a good time.”
email scollins@
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.