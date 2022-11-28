Health Commissioner Negley Cited For Leadership

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Health Commissioner Adam Negley was presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award from the Ohio Educational Service Center Association at its annual conference this month.
Negley was nominated by Pickaway County ESC Superintendent Ty Ankrom for Negley’s leadership during the pandemic. The award is presented to a community leader whose leadership has significantly benefited the school districts in an ESC’s service area.
In his nomination, Ankrom cited Negley for being “the driving force in crafting a plan to get students back to in-person learning. He visited schools to assess space limitations and made suggestions to ensure schools were safe for staff members and students. Adam was up to date as the CDC continually made changes, adapting district and county plans as needed. Once a vaccine was available, Adam coordinated a vaccination schedule for staff members and students, arranging the schedules of his employees to meet districts’ needs.”
Negley became health commissioner in August 2020 at the height of the pandemic and was commuting an hour from Franklin to Pickaway County.
“That did not stop him from working long days — and nights — to ensure that the county’s residents were immunized and safe,” Ankrom wrote.
Article was submitted by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association.
