CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as the vaccination rate nears 10 percent countywide.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week 15 regional mass vaccination sites including one in Chillicothe. Even when those clinics are up and running later this month, PCPH will still administer vaccines here in Pickaway County.
“PCPH continues to work closely with all local COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure clear and consistent information is available to the public on where they can go to be vaccinated,” Adam Negley, health commissioner said.
“We are excited to hear that the governor is committing to increasing the supply of vaccine and making it available through regional sites. This should mean that we reach the threshold for herd immunity quicker. The governor has made it clear that COVID-19 vaccine providers, such as PCPH and local pharmacies, will continue to receive vaccine shipments and will continue to be able to offer vaccines to the designated groups even with the creation of regional vaccination sites.”
Negley said the main issue with the vaccination rate to this point has been supply.
“As supply increases over the next few weeks and months and vaccine begins to exceed immediate demand, it will be critical to convince those individuals who may still have questions or doubts about the vaccine to get the shot,” he said.
“All three vaccine products that are currently available are safe and effective at preventing a serious illness that can result in death. The quickest way to get back to life as usual is to maximize the number of people vaccinated.”
Negley said residents should keep following CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines and doing their part.
“The governor has set a hard target of 50 cases per 100,000 residents before health orders can be lifted,” he said. “In Pickaway County, we are still nearly four times that rate. Now is not the time to let up. We can argue about many things related to the restrictions and changes the pandemic has brought to our lives. What the science tells us is that masks, social distancing and staying home when we feel sick make it less likely we will spread respiratory droplets to others.
We all want a summer that feels as normal as possible,” he added. “That is within reach if we trust the science and continue to use caution and best practices when out in public. Residents can continue to find updated information on how to properly follow guidelines on coronavirus.ohio.gov.”
Nelgey said to this point, vaccinating residents has been a community-wide effort.
“Healthcare and pharmacy partners have coordinated plans, shared information and even shared vaccines with each other to make sure it gets administered as quickly as possible. County elected officials and agencies have provided planning support, facility access and staffing support to make sure that vaccination clinics run smoothly and safely,” he said.
“Schools have worked collaboratively to develop a plan to quickly vaccinate their staff and keep students in class. Community groups have also provided facility access, volunteer and moral support as we have worked long hours at vaccination clinics each week. Something of this magnitude can only be done through partnership and collaboration and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received for our mass vaccination effort.”