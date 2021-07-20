CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases that have been on the rise this month.
“We have been monitoring case rates closely as Ohio has begun to see an increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of July,” Adam Negley, health commissioner, said. “Here in Pickaway County, our seven-day moving average of new cases has remained between one and two cases per day since late May. However, over the last few days, we have begun to see a small uptick as well. We will continue to monitor this trend to see if it is just a blip or a more sustained increase.”
Negley continued to urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
“Nationally and in Ohio, well over 99 percent of the COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated,” he said. “This shows that the vaccines continue to work incredibly well at preventing people from getting sick and also preventing the spread of the virus to others. COVID-19 is now a vaccine-preventable disease just like polio, measles and others, yet less than half of our community has decided to take the step to get vaccinated.
This is a big concern mainly because of how quickly the virus has changed over the short time it’s been around,” he added. “The delta variant is expected to be responsible for the majority of infections soon, if it is not already. This version of the virus is 50 percent more contagious than the previous variant, which was 50 percent more contagious than the original virus. A super-spreader COVID-variant can only be halted by a wall of vaccinated individuals around it. We have the ability to make that happen, we just need people to look at how safe and effective these vaccines are and make the choice to not delay vaccination any longer.”
Negley said hitting vaccine targets can help return things back to pre-COVID normal.
“We are all still hoping for a return-to-normal as kids go back to school and we work our way toward the holidays,” he said. “Hitting vaccine targets will get us there quickly and effectively.”
Negley said vaccines continue to be widely available.
“PCPH is happy to be once again partnering with all four Pickaway County public school districts to offer additional opportunities for kids, parents and anyone else who wants a vaccine,” he said.
“Next week, we’ll be setting up clinics at Circleville High School on Tuesday, July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Teays Valley High School on Thursday, July 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.”