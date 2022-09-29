CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Health Department alongside the Pickaway Educational Center, Pickaway Ross Career & Technology Center and Ross-Pickaway WIC had representatives come together before the Pickaway County Commissioners this week because Pickaway-Ross is looking to dispose of the property and have it used for community needs.
Currently the building is occupied by the Alternative School and currently serves roughly 40 to 50 students.
Jonathan Davis, Pickaway Ross Career & Technology Center Superintendent, said the asking price is $200,000, which is what Pickaway Ross, purchased the building for from Circleville City Schools when they moved to one campus a few years ago. Per the law the school is allowed to sell the property to another governmental entity prior to making it available for sale or putting it up for public auction.
“We’ve been very open with all of our community partners about the fact that we a lot of programming in our high schools and that building itself for individual programming make a lot of sense for us,” he said. “We have a lot of needs on our main campus and we need to reallocate resources.”
Adam Negley, Pickaway County Health Commissioner, said they visited the commissioners because as part of this project they’ll need to see funding for renovations and upgrades to the building’s systems.
“The health department and several community partners have been discussing the opportunity to purchase the former Mound Street Elementary School so that it could continue to be used to serve community needs,” Negley said. “In order to make this partnership project a success, we will need to seek funding for renovation and upgrades to the building’s systems. The ultimate ownership of the building would depend on several factors, but ownership by the Board of Health is what we have been discussing to this point.”
Negley said they’ve “maximized use” of their suite at the Service center and that the additional space would be used for other opportunities including new grants they’ve received and ones they are looking at applying for.
“Bottom line is we’ve maximized that space and we have ideas about new programs we’d like to operate and through conversations with community partners we’ve learned that Mound Street Elementary is a facility that’s potentially for sale,” he said. “Davis has been very clear he would like to dispose of the property in a way that helps the community and brings the community together and does good things for stakeholders across the county.”
Negley acknowledged they are very early in the process and that they’re moving quickly.
“Pickaway Ross would like to dispose of the property as quickly as possible either by sale or public auction,” he said. “We are hoping to develop a financially sound plan for operating the facility as a community outreach center and enter an agreement with Pickaway Ross over the next several months.”
The plan calls for a community outreach center comprised of partnerships between WIC, the Health Department and the Pickaway County Education Service Center, Negley said.
“The space has a lot of options for community use as well, including a gymnasium and classrooms that are not used in the evening or during the summer,” he said.
Davis said they’ve done an assessment on the building as part of this process and they were told the roof would need replaced soon, likely in three to five years and that the boiler system also needs replaced.
“We have a great parking lot, it’s got a wonderful layout and the building is built well,” he said. “The things that will need addressed are heating and cooling, upgrades made at some point and a roof eventually. It’s not immediate buy eventually.”
Davis said to replace the roof would be in the $300,000 range and heating and cooling upgrades would be based on what system the owner went with and what upgrades were made.
Davis said when it comes to future renovations he’d like to involve their students, where it makes sense to help keep costs down.
“If given the opportunity, and it makes sense, my carpentry programs, electrical programs and adult educational students this might be a great opportunity and partnership in that vein,” Davis said. “If this were to come to fruition I think Pickaway-Ross can do even more in the build out.”
Commissioners made no promises but did want to tour the building and hear from an engineer that will look at the building.
“This reminds me of the Brooks Yates Building we took over on South Pickaway Street,” Jay Wippel, commissioner said. “It’s the same type of situation and I’m sure the same type of clientele. It’s a great idea, the challenge is getting there.”
Negley said he was thankful to the commissioners who listened to their ideas and he looks forward to working on getting them more information.
“I’m very appreciative that the Commissioners squeezed us into their busy agenda, listened to our ideas and asked great questions,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to give them a tour of the building and get them more definitive answers to their questions on cost and feasibility.”