CIRLCEVILLE – Locally, Pickaway County Public Health, along with state agencies, is monitoring conditions locally and is prepared to act if necessary, following the train derailment and hazardous materials release in eastern Ohio.
No one was injured when about 50 cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine on Feb. 3. East Palestine is near the Ohio and Pennsylvania border, about 175 miles north east of Circleville and about 60 miles east of Akron. It’s a village roughly the size of Ashville.
As fears grew about a potential explosion, officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast had the area evacuated and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky again.
Since the derailment, The Herald has received a couple inquiries from readers asking about any potential danger. The Herald in turn reached out to the Pickaway County Health District to ask about any potential risks who then published a statement in response.
“At this time, there is no immediate threat to county residents, and we will post a notice if the threat level changes at any point,” PCPH said in a statement. “Due to the large scale of the East Palestine incident, numerous National and State agencies, including the EPA and the Ohio Department of Health, are closely monitoring the situation in Ohio.
We at Pickaway County Public Health will be prepared to help if/when we are called upon. Rest assured that air and water quality is a vital concern to us, and we are also monitoring the situation locally. Should any action become necessary in the future, we will share information on our Facebook page and with local media.”
Another reader raised a question asking if Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy’s power to limit potentially hazardous materials passing through Circleville via rail. However, Circleville Law Director Gary Kenworthy confirmed that is not one of his powers as mayor and the railroad is controlled under state and federal statute.
A mechanical issue with a rail car axle has been identified as the suspected cause of the derailment, and the National Transportation Safety Board said it has video appearing to show a wheel bearing overheating just beforehand. The NTSB said it expects its preliminary report in about two weeks.
Rail operator Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday that it is also creating a $1 million charitable fund to help the community of some 4,700 people while continuing remediation work, including removing spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.
“We will be judged by our actions,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.