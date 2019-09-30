CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is now providing services for children with special health needs through an Ohio Department of Health program.
The Ohio Department of Heath’s program, called the Children with Medical Handicaps, links families who have children with special health needs to a public health nurse and a network of providers.
“Ohio Department of Health mission for this program is to assure that children with special health care needs and their families obtain comprehensive care and services that are family centered and community based,” Nasandra Wright, executive director of Pickaway County Public Health, said.
Conditions that are eligible for the program include AIDS, cancer, cerebral palsy, cleft lip/palate, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, scoliosis, hemophilia, hearing loss, juvenile arthritis, metabolic disorders, and severe vision disorders.
“Our public health nurse is a registered nurse hired to work with children from birth to adulthood enrolled in the Children with Medical Handicaps program,” Wright said. “Our PHN is an expert in working with children and their families and assists them in obtaining the resources they need.”
Parents who would like to know more about the program are encouraged to contact Pickaway County Public health at 740-477-9667 to speak to the program’s nurse.
Additional information is also available on the Pickaway County Public Health Website at www.pchd.org.