CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County General Health District has announced the launch of its new brand identity, logo and tagline.
The health department will now be known as Pickaway County Public Health (PCPH).
According to Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright, the rebranding effort emphasizes the department’s renewed commitment to improving the health status of Pickaway County residents.
“The new name of the health department, Pickaway County Public Health, is a better representation of our mission,” Wright said.
“Public health is about improving the health of the entire county’s population. For us, it means protecting all of the people who live, learn, work, or spend time in Pickaway County.”
This new visual identity includes an update to the classic blue logo. Wright said the new tagline, “We Care,” embodies the core values of the department and the modernized logo represents the constantly evolving field of public health.
Since the beginning of last spring, Pickaway County Public Health has expanded its service offerings, relaunched 2-1-1, which is a vital telecommunication link that will provide information about needed local resources to community members, and became a credentialed billing health department to accept payment from all major health insurance plan organizations.
Wright reported that as the health department continues to evolve in the future, the interconnected circles within the logo symbolize the health department’s mission to connect with and better serve the community.
All documents have been updated with the new logo and the new website has been launched. All contact information, including phone numbers, the address and e-mail addresses will remain the same.
Further information about Pickaway County Health Department and its services are available at www.pchd.org and 740-477-9667.