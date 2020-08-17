CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health has announced they’re requiring all Pickaway County school districts to wear face coverings at all times during the school day for classes this fall.
Susan Foster, director of nursing, said they’re requiring all staff and students to wear face coverings for the start of the year at all times unless they have a medical exemption or there is a safety issue.
“Pickaway County Public Health (PCPH) is continuously reviewing guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health, Governor Mike DeWine, as well as other resources for necessary information,” remarked Foster. “Guidelines and recommendations are ever changing. PCPH and all Pickaway County school districts have been in continuous contact to plan for the safe relaunch of school in the fall of 2020.”
Foster said that face shields may be used in addition to the masks. The PCPH is also encouraging “mask breaks.”
“Mask breaks are encouraged when students and staff can safely social distance,” Foster said. “Educational staff will communicate when a mask break can be taken safely. PCPH will continue to work with the Pickaway County school districts to ensure the safety and health of the staff and students.”
In addition to the update on masks, the health department also is also asking residents to continue to take “necessary measures” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“These measures include wearing a face covering or mask, hand hygiene, such as washing and/or sanitization, social distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette and staying home when sick,” Foster said.
Residents with questions can contact the Health Department at 740-477-9667 during the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by calling the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline for additional guidance at 1-833-427-5634.
“This statewide call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Foster said. “The call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19.”