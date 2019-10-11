CIRCLEVILLE — Local residents will be able to prepare for the upcoming flu season on Tuesday, while enjoying the Circleville Pumpkin Show during the same evening.
Pickaway County Public Health will be offering free flu vaccinations during preview night from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of West Main Street and Scioto Street, while supplies last.
“We strongly encourage you to get your flu shot which will reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations,” said Nasandra Wright, Pickaway County Public Health Commissioner. “It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu sickens millions of Americans across the country and last year Ohio reported 9,851 flu-associated hospitalizations.
“Flu vaccination can help keep you from getting sick, missing work or school, and prevent flu-related hospitalization and death,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “Getting vaccinated is especially important for older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.”
Wright said those specifically at-risk for the flu should especially consider getting the vaccination.
“Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing flu complications, and their close contacts,” Wright said. “Also, pregnant women who get vaccinated not only protect themselves from the flu illness but help to protect their baby from flu infection for several months after the birth, before the baby can be vaccinated.”
For questions or more information contact Pickaway County Public Health at (740) 477-9667.