CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is asking the public to spread holiday cheer and love this holiday season and not the flu.
The Ohio Department of Health increased the flu activity level to regional, which means just under half of the state is seeing flu activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as many as 2,400 people have died since October from the flu.
“We want our residents to stay healthy this holiday season,” Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright said. “We want to make sure everyone is protected against the flu by getting vaccinated. This will prevent spreading the flu to friends and family members.”
To combat the flu the Health Department is advising residents take precautions including the flu shot, washing their hands or using alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are not available, getting more sleep, staying home with a fever and to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
“It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to fully develop in the body” said ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “With friends and family starting to gather for the holiday season, it is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are protected against the virus.”
Pickaway County Public Health carries flu vaccines for children, adults and the elderly. The department accepts all insurance types and the clinic is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Health Department recently celebrated 100 years of public health following the passing of the Hughes Act and Griswold Act that were enacted in 1919 after a Spanish influenza outbreak. The two acts help establish the basis for local health departments.
Wright said there were many achievements in public health since local health departments were established.
“People are living an average of 25 years longer; small pox, once a common deadly occurrence has been eradicated; motor vehicle fatalities have been reduced by 90 percent; and deaths from sudden infant death syndrome has decreased 50 percent,” she added. “Public health has made many changes in 100 years and we’re looking forward to another 100 years ahead of us.”
For more information from the health department on clinical services visit their website at www.pchd.org or call at
740-477-9667.