CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health has announced a community survey as part of the comprehensive Community Health Assessment that has begun.
Earlier this week PCPH began the process by selecting questions for the community survey portion of the assessment.
The health assessment will look at things like social factors, including number of residents living at or below the poverty level and crime statistics, mental health and addition, chronic disease statistics, maternal and infant health, and the percentage of people insured, among many other factors.
Nasandra Wright, Pickaway County Health Commissioner, said the Community Health Assessment identifies health needs of county residents and where improvements can be made.
“Community Health Assessments have long been used as a tool by hospitals, public health departments, and other social service agencies to identify and analyze community health needs and assets, prioritize those needs and then implement a plan to address significant unmet needs,” Wright told The Circleville Herald.
“This will help us to focus our organization’s efforts around community health improvement and provide structure for addressing the determinants of health and illness in our county. In addition, the data will benefit all sectors of the community,” she added.
Wright said the survey would be sent out to the community in January.
“The short survey asks about health and wellness as well as priorities to improve health,” Wright stated. “Responses from Pickaway County residents will add vital information to our new assessment.”