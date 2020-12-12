CIRCLEVILLE — For one Circleville company at the heart of the pandemic adjusting to the fast-moving and shifting needs of the medical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been simply the next step towards taking care of its customers.
Healthcare Logistics, which has been in operation since 1978, specializes in manufacturing, packaging and distributing medical products. During the pandemic they’ve been working to supply hospitals around the country with supplies needed both for COVID-19 and other patients.
Bethany Reid, VP of administration and marketing at Healthcare Logistics, shared the company’s experience during the pandemic.
“We’re always tuned into to our customers about their needs but now it’s about being really tuned in,” she said. “We’ve learned to be even more nimble than we have been prior to this.”
Reid said Healthcare Logistics has been working to help their customers find solutions to their supply problems.
“They have a lot on their plate and we can help them with what they need,” she said. “We don’t give them final answers but we give suggestions that would help with this policy or that procedure. They look to us for that.”
One example of that was something Reid’s brother, Kyle Sharpe, pointed out. Now that the vaccines for COVID-19 are on the horizon and need specialized cooling equipment, Healthcare Logistics can supply hospitals with everything they need to give the vaccine to a patient.
“If they need something like an ultra low freezer, they’ll also need things like gloves to handle that product and get it from that freezer to the final location properly,” she said. “You may have the big picture, but it comes down to execution of the little things and we have a list of questions for our customers to have the proper channels in place. It’s one thing to have a vaccine but you don’t want to ruin it from point A to point B.”
During the pandemic they’ve also pitched in around the community. They filled the plastic shield orders for Pickaway County’s offices with public facing counters and Circleville City Schools. Healthcare Logistics also donated a freezer to Pickaway County Public Health for vaccine storage earlier this year. They’ve also distributed equipment to the local first responders to help protect them.
“We did get some surgical masks and were able to distribute those locally to the fire departments,” she said “Our schools needed to turn on a dime and figure out how to provide these types of things for their students.”
Reid said the pace in which people are moving has slowed down as things have settled.
“They’ve slowed down their reaction to see what really evolves instead of having several theories,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of hospitals jump when they saw that low temperature freezers would be needed for the vaccines. When you’re talking $5,000 to $8,000 price tags you tend to think twice.”
Reid said that was – and is – a challenge for the company during the pandemic.
“We’re sorting through what we think was going to happen and what really did happen,” she said. “We’re keeping our ear to the ground.”
Another challenge was navigating suppliers, especially new ones that might not have followed all the proper procedures.
“We went full speed ahead and sourced things from everywhere but we had to pull back because there were some not qualified distributors,” she said. “We went and made sure everything was fully vetted and that was even more challenging. Our customers put a lot of faith in us so we need to hold up our end of the deal.”
Reid said the company is still working on filling back orders from earlier in the year, including those for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“We have not slowed down one bit,” she said. “We’ve been able to gradually bring things in as we’ve been able to supply them. It still hasn’t stopped.”
Reid gave a shout-out to the workers at Healthcare Logistics for stepping up in a crazy time.
“Nobody ever batted an eye or didn’t think about coming into work or being scared,” she said.