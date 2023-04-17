CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA is inviting the kids of the community to their facility on Nicholas Drive for Healthy Kids Day on April 28.
A nationwide initiative of the YMCA, this is the 31st year of the event. For several years prior to last year the event was held regionally before last year being brought back to the local communities.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features free food for the kids, bounce houses, touch a truck, door prizes and demonstrations in gymnastics, and pickleball among other activities.
“We pulled it back last year into the branch because it’s a great opportunity to bring the community into the Y, let the community learn about what the Y does and wrap it up in a fun kind of event,” Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family YMCA executive director, said. “We are doing in conjunction with our two partners Foundations4Youth and Georgia Pacific. Both of them have stepped up in a big way to make this event. I’m touched by the support and partnerships we’re getting.”
Phillips said the touch a truck has always been a staple of the event but this time around there’s an added element.
“This year Kenworth is bringing one their trucks up for the kids and that’s really cool,” he said. “It’s again a fun day for families to come together and experience these things together.”
The event will be happening rain or shine and will have events both inside and outside of the YMCA.
“The teen center will be open all day to share with people,” Phillips added. “We’re still doing the special membership rate for children 12 to 17 you can get a one year membership for $75 which works out to $6.25 per month. It’s a way to give a group that needs something a place to come.”