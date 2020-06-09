CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action has announced they're beginning the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP) on July 1 and running through Sept. 30.
The program helps income-eligible residents with their electric bills, purchasing of air conditioning units and fans, or to pay for central air condition repairs.
“During these challenging times, we want the people of Pickaway County to know that PICCA is here to help”, Becky Hammond, PICCA’s executive director, said. “The HEAP Summer Crisis program is one of several programs available to alleviate some of the financial burdens folks are experiencing due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many of the program guidelines and eligibility requirements have changed, so please contact PICCA and make an appointment to determine if we can assist you with your utility needs.”
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.
This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.
“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said. “We’re working with Pickaway County Community Action every day to help Ohioans in need.”
Also new this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
The assistance is applied to their utility bill or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Families must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.00.
Residents can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. This year appointments can be held over the phone or in person at PICA, which is located at 469 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Pickaway County Community Action at 740-477-1655. To schedule an appointment to meet with a case manager call, 614-992-2778.