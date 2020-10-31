The Ohio Development Services Agency and Pickaway County Community Action want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program starts November 1 and helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. The program will be open until March 31, 2021.
“As the pandemic continues into the winter, it is important that Ohioans are able to stay safe and warm in their homes,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “The Winter Crisis Program can ease the burdens of families. Ohioans who need help with their energy bills should visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to learn more about the program.”
More than 598 families in Pickaway were assisted through the Home Energy
Assistance Winter Crisis Program from November 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.
“Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is here to help. More than ever, households will need the benefit provided by the Winter Crisis Program. Due to the pandemic, families are spending more time in their homes and many children are learning remotely, said Becky Hammond, PICCA’s Executive Director, and need a safe warm home.”
The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter.
Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application before their required agency interview with Pickaway County Community Action. To schedule an appointment call, 740-889-1040 or online scheduler link: https://pickawaycca.itfrontdesk.com
Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.
For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Tracey or Rocky at 740-477-1655. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.