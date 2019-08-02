CIRCLEVILLE — Summer Crisis is in it’s final month and Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is urging residents who qualify to book their appointment now.
The Home Energy Assistance (HEAP) summer crisis program helps income-eligible Pickaway County residents with their energy bills and can even help provide a window air conditioner to some clients with a documented medical condition.
Sandi Hickel, HEAP coordinator at PICCA, said the program ends Aug. 31 and it’s important for individuals who qualify and need assistance to sign up. Call 1-833-359-2804 to schedule an appointment with a case manager.
“It’s our new automated appointment system and it makes all of the appointments for us,” Hickel said.
There are a few medical conditions that qualify for assistance, including lung disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease otherwise known as COPD, Hickel said.
“There are a lot of people with COPD, I’ve learned and this really helps with their breathing,” she said.
Hickel said in addition to this being a health and safety issue for these clients, it’s about quality of life.
“We’ve got a lot of elderly people in Pickaway County that aren’t even able to get out of their homes,” she said. “I’ve visited some of them for in-home appointments and provided them with air conditioners. We’ve also passed out quite a few fans to help them out too.”
The program received $60,000 in funding this year. So far they’ve given out 40 air conditioners and 100 fans. In 2018, the program assisted 192 families in Pickaway County and so far in 2019, 93 clients have been served.
“Our numbers seem to be down a little and we hope to at least double the clients we’ve assisted by the end of our summer crisis program,” Hickel said.
To apply, individuals should bring with them proof of citizenship for all household members; income for the primary applicant and all household members 18 years old or older; social security numbers for all household members; and the most recent gas or electric bill. If a client is going based on a documented medical condition, proof of that condition by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner also is required.