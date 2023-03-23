CIRCLEVILLE — The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Winter Crisis program is entering it’s final days for the 2022-2023 program year.
HEAP helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.
Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25 percent fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
Nick Pruitt, CSBG/Energy Director at PICCA, said asked that people be as honest and truthful on their forms as possible in the final days.
“I want to reiterate to the public the importance of them being honest with our staff about their situation when applying for assistance,” he said. “Failure to disclose or being blatantly dishonest about their situation, household size and especially their household income. Not only do these instances jeopardize our ability to access funding that helps the entire community, it also puts the client at risk of losing access to the various types of assistance that we have to help their individual situation.”
Pruitt said there are still openings through the final week of this month and to ensure when clients have an appointment to bring all they need.
“It’s imperative in these final days of the program that as clients come to the office for an appointment that they bring all the required documentation for us to process the application,” he said. “We can’t do so otherwise and delays in getting the documents we need will only delay their access to the assistance.”
To apply for the program, Pickaway County residents can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for PICCA.
Clients will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
• Most recent utility bills
• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• Proof of disability (if applicable)
Pruitt said applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2023. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2023.