CIRCLEVILLE — If you’re behind on your winter heating bills, the deadline is quickly approaching for applying for assistance through the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
The program began, as it does each year on Nov. 1 last year and runs through March 31. Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) organizes the program each year.
“Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source, like electric,” Tracy Hixon, HEAP coordinator, said. “The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.”
To schedule an appointment, contact PICCA at 740-889-1040. When applying, individuals need their most recent utility bills, a list of all household members including birth dates and social security numbers,
proof of income for the past 30 days, proof of citizenship for all members of the household and proof of disability when applicable.
Hixon said residents can also apply online by visiting www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or download a copy of the application there.
Anyone with an further questions is encouraged to contact Hixon at thixon@picca.info.